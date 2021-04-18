6 recommended workshops to improve your car handling and safety

If you're the type of person who does not appreciate the whole 'stock look' of your car, then you've probably done some research on handling and performance modifications for your car.



These upgrades don't come cheap, but no one can deny how awesome your ride will look (and sound) once you've completed everything.



So, where are the best workshops to get these (legal) upgrades done?

1. Racing Technik Exhaust Specialist (RTES)

sgCarMart Star Merchant 2021 - Handling & Safety category

RTES has tons of positive reviews for its industry knowledge, expertise and service

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Racing Technik Exhaust Specialist (RTES) is an exhaust specialist and a popular one-stop car handling & performance hub recommended by many car enthusiasts. If you're looking for quality performance components for your car, you should not give this place a miss.



The RTES team provides an extensive range of automotive services from power enhancement, handling and safety, general repair and servicing, suspension systems and brake kits.



It carries performance products from notable brands like Ksport, D2, R.Logic, VTTR, H&R Esienman, Remus, and Summit Racing Hardrace.



Address: 51 Ubi Avenue 1 #01-02 Paya Ubi Industrial Park, Singapore (408933)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) 11.00am - 6.00pm (Sun)

Contact number: 8668 7676

2. Pro-Jex V2D Auto Pte Ltd

Pro-Jex V2D Auto has a solution for any budget

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Apart from being an engine tuning expert, Pro-Jex V2D Auto Pte Ltd is a remarkable solution provider for handling and safety enhancements.



It carries a wide selection of superior handling enhancement products such as coilovers, chassis braces, strut bars, under braces and brake kits. These parts are from renowned brands such as BC Racing, D1 Spec, Hardrace, Blitz, HKS, APEXI, GREDDY, Bilstein, Burger Motorsports, JB4, SmartTop module, and mods4cars.



Expect a fast and efficient service flow at Pro-Jex V2D with its dedicated crew, high-quality workmanship, impeccable after-care service and competitive pricing for its products and services.



Address: 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4 #03-93/94 Synergy @ KB, Singapore (417800)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) 11.00am - 6.00pm (Sun)

Contact number: 8668 7676

3. Fong Kim Exhaust System Pte Ltd

If you want to 'zhng' your exhaust (legally), Fong Kim is a must-go

PHOTO: Motor Directory

For more comprehensive handling upgrades, Fong Kim Exhaust System Pte Ltd is a no brainer. It's also where I went to get my exhaust, BBK and coilovers done.



Fong Kim has become somewhat of an industry-standard thanks to its four decades of industry experience, its high-quality and competitively priced aftermarket products. It is the undisputed specialist in exhaust systems, vehicle repairs, performance, and handling enhancement.



The brands and products offered by Fong Kim are BC Racing coilovers, D1 Spec BBK, and its in-house brand, CJ Dynamics. Do check out its Triple S springs and quality stabiliser bars as well too.



Address: 53 Ubi Avenue 1 #01-01 Paya Ubi Industrial Park, Singapore (408934)

Opening hours: 9.30am - 7.30pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number: 6844 4281 / 6844 4282 / 9845 7540

4. RAGE Performance Technik

RAGE Performance Technik is a workshop that's well-known for its affordable big brake kits in all sorts of colours

PHOTO: Motor Directory

RAGE Performance Technik is the exclusive distributor for RAGE performance products in Asia. It utilises advanced technology and materials to design and develop its range of performance components.



You'll always get top-notch service and products at RAGE Performance Technik, whether you opt for basic maintenance or complex major aftermarket builds or even performance & handling enhancements.



While the RAGE braking system (using cold forging technology) and suspension system are popular choices, check out its other notable performance components like its intake systems, performance spark plugs, and many other customisation works.



Rage Performance Technik is also the pro shop for the full range of USA Made VP Racing Fuels & Lubricants.



Address: 8 Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 #02-41 Premier @ Kaki Bukit, Singapore (415875)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number: 9800 2233 / 6970 9376

5. Dynamics Mechanic Pte Ltd

The Dynamic Mechanic team will bring you for a free product tour with no obligations

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Dynamics Mechanic Pte Ltd (DM) is a fully well-equipped state-of-the-art garage that can accommodate all makes and models at affordable rates.



It is the ideal workshop to visit if you're looking for a unique driving experience tailored to your needs and wants. Flip through its catalogue of FORCE big brake kits and be spoilt for choice with the various specification and colour combos or debate on the feasibility of installing GECKO Racing coilovers that feature a damping adjustment of up to 24 levels.



It is also a Subaru Pro workshop that offers repair & maintenance and performance upgrades for Subaru on FA and FB platforms. All parts are imported by Dynamics Mechanic so that its customers get the best price.



Address: 184 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 #01-03/04, Singapore (757514)

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm (Mon - Fri) 10am - 6pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 6363 5112

6. E-Rev Motor Sports Pte Ltd

With over 3,000 items listed on the MCF marketplace, E-Rev Motor Sports is Singapore's hypermart for cars

PHOTO: Motor Directory

E-Rev Motor Sports Pte Ltd is the appointed distributor for brands such as Ultra Racing (Stabiliser Bars) and Crystal (Silicone Wipers). It is an automotive garage that offers car handling and driving visibility solutions for drivers.



With a wide array of products and services (safety and handling enhancement, car accessories, car maintenance, performance parts, in-car entertainment and more) to choose from, you will find what you're looking for.



Address: 71 Woodlands Avenue 10 #01-10/11 Woodlands Industrial Xchange, Singapore (737743)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number: 6786 6016 / 9794 6477

This article was first published in sgCarMart.