6 run-flat tyres for safer driving in event of punctures

Tyres are important, and yet they are one of the most vulnerable part of a car — run over a nail and your day could be ruined by a tyre puncture that relegates you to the side of the road, waiting for help. In the past, most cars come with a spare tyre in the boot, and these can either be a full-sized replacement wheel, or a slim space-saver type.

However, recent cars usually do without a spare tyre in order to save weight and to maximise boot space. And in place of it is typically a tyre repair kit consisting of a bottle of sealant and an electric air pump powered by your car's 12v socket.

Meanwhile, some cars are also equipped with run-flat tyres that can be driven for a certain distance without any air pressure — suffered a puncture? Just drive on to the nearest tyre shop!

Now, even if your car doesn't come fitted with run flat tyres, you can still opt for one of these six run-flat tyres to enjoy the added assurance and peace of mind.

1. Bridgestone Turanza T005 RFT

The Bridgestone Turanza T005 RFT is a run-flat tyre that is designed to help you stay in control, even in challenging driving conditions such as wet roads. It offers best-in-class braking and cornering in all weather conditions to provide superior performance both in the dry and in the wet, along with good durability.

It's performance is affirmed by the premium cars that are fitted with it as original equipment — these includes the BMW X1, MINI Clubman and the Lexus LS.

Distributed By: Bridgestone Tyre Sales Singapore Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6540 4196

Website: www.bridgestone.com.sg/en

2. Pirelli Cinturato P7 RFT

Using advanced compounds, a specific structure and tread pattern design, Pirelli has managed to create its first 'Green Performance' tyre that offers the perfect combination of low rolling resistance, comfort and good mileage.

Featuring an optimised tread design with specific pitch sequence, four wide longitudinal grooves, compact central blocks and robust external area, the Pirelli Cinturato P7 RFT also guarantees excellent braking and handling performance.

Distributed By: Pirelli Asia Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6709 3106

Website: https://www.pirelli.com/tyres/en-sg/car/homepage

3. Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance RFT

This is the tyre for the ones who demand great fuel economy, low noise and wet performance. The Goodyear Efficient Grip Performance RFT is rated 'A' for wet grip performance — the highest rating awarded under EU regulations.

It encompasses multiple technologies from Goodyear including 'ActiveBraking' for up to eight per cent shorter braking distance in the wet and three per cent in the dry, 'WearControl' for an optimal balance between wet grip and low rolling resistance for the life of the tyre, and 'FuelSaving' that reduces rolling resistance by 18 per cent to promote fuel efficiency.

Distributed By: Goodyear Singapore Tyres

Contact number(s): 6939 6888

Website: https://www.goodyear.com.sg/

4. Continental Sport Contact 5 SSR

Grip, handling and safety when cornering in all weather conditions is what the Continental Sport Contact 5 excels at. And it achieves these with Continental's Black Chilli Technology which allows the ContiSportContact 5 to be more reactive, resulting in shorter braking distances on both wet and dry roads.

Its unique composition also ensures considerably reduced rolling resistance for higher mileage and reduced fuel consumption. Continental's SSR system uses a self-supporting reinforced sidewall to achieve its run-flat properties.

Distributed By: Stamford Tyres

Contact number(s): 6262 3355

Website: www.stamfordtyres.com/Retail/

5. Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT RFT

The Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT RFT is an ultra-high performance tyre designed for sport driving. It combines various advanced features to deliver accurate handling, superior dry grip, responsiveness, high speed and cornering stability.

And the best part of all, it is a run-flat tyre that offers peace of mind, along with performance derived from racing technology.

Distributed By: Toyotsu Binter Automotive Parts Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6345 7611

Website: https://toyotsubinter.com/

6. Pirelli P Zero PZ4 RFT

The P Zero PZ4 RFT is an ultra-high performance tyre that is created with Pirelli's knowledge gained from competitive motorsports and the brand's alliance with the top car manufacturers.

Featuring Customised Inner Tread Design, Customised Tread Compound Solutions and Customised Outer Tread Design, this tyre is able to achieve superior safety in wet condition, better traction, riding comfort and low rolling resistance, along with its run-flat capabilities.

If you are looking for superior safety with improved traction and comfort, this is the run-flat tyre for you.

Distributed By: Pirelli Asia Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6709 3106

Website: https://www.pirelli.com/tyres/en-sg/car/homepage

