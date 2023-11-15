Mercedes EQE SUV lands in Singapore

Mercedes-Benz has announced the latest addition to its burgeoning electric car lineup in Singapore, with the introduction of the EQE SUV. The car joins the recently-launched EQS SUV, and complements the electric EQE sedan in the Mercedes-EQ range.

As the name suggests, the EQE SUV is the sport utility counterpart to the EQE sedan, but surprisingly it boasts a more compact footprint, with the EQE SUV featuring a wheelbase that is some 9mm shorter, but still standing at a pretty generous 3,030mm long.

At launch, the EQE SUV will be offered in EQE 300 Electric Art guise, which retails for for S$430,888 with COE, while Mercedes-Benz adds that the more powerful EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line will join the lineup later on.

In the meantime, the EQE 300 SUV has a power output of 180kW (or 245hp) and 550Nm of torque from its rear-mounted electric motor. This enables it to go from 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds, and reach a top speed of 210km/h. Mercedes-Benz also claims that the EQE 300 SUV is able to achieve a range of up to 565km on a full charge.

Full specs for the EQE 350+ SUV will be revealed in due course when the car arrives, but for now what is known is that the car will have more power, with its dual electric motor setup powering all four wheels, and producing a total output of 215kW (or 288hp) and 765Nm of torque, giving it a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 6.6 seconds.

Equipment-wise, the EQE SUV boasts nearly all of the same trimmings as its sedan counterpart, including the Driving Assistance Plus Package which comes as standard. Included in the package are driver assistance features such as the usual adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking, among others.

Like its bigger EQS SUV sibling, the EQE SUV also comes with rear-wheel-steering, which helps reduce the car's turning circle and makes it more manoeuvrable in tight confines, as well as making the car feel more nimble in cornering. The car can also be specced with Mercedes-Benz's Airmatic air suspension system as an option, which uses sensors and algorithms to adjust the dampers on the fly and smooth out road bumps.

Inside, the EQE SUV offers the same high-tech cabin design that has already been seen on the other larger Mercedes-EQ models, and the futuristic MBUX Hyperscreen, which consists of three screens stretched across the dashboard to look like one combined large screen, will also be offered as an option. Other highlights include the Dolby Atmos sound system, and the HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter that can prevent harmful particles from entering the cabin.

The launch of the EQE SUV wraps up a busy year for Mercedes-Benz, and further boosts its EV lineup now to eight model strong locally, putting the brand well on the path towards its target of becoming an all-electric brand in Singapore by 2030.

