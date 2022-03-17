6 things to check out at Design Orchard's Non Season exhibition

From Mynah bird tours to thought-provoking installation artworks, this is not your usual Orchard Road experience – it’s better.

The Non Season exhibition happening from now to 10 April 2022 at the Design Orchard building is an art, fashion and lifestyle showcase that highlights 20 Singapore-based artists and designers – conceptualised and presented by creative collective Hyphen BB, led by May Leong, Becca D’Bus and Bobby Luo.

“The possibility of being provocative in the middle of the most glamorous shopping street in the country is delicious. We are excited to see artists responding to the histories, ecologies and publics of the area, while subverting the context of a retail store,” says Hyphen BB about the project.

Aside from the newly commissioned artworks, there will also be workshops, panel discussions, live performances and heritage tours that pay homage to Orchard Road by celebrating its rich history as well as various communities and subcultures.

A Sabrina Goh x Ashley Yeo limited edition 10-piece collection

Local fashion designer Sabrina Goh teamed up with artist Ashley Yeo to produce a unique 10-piece apparel and accessories range called The Whale and Irises Collection. All the prints are inspired by an original drawing by Ashley herself.

Vintage-inspired bags with a modern spin

Get your hands on these lovely bags and accessories – a collaborative effort with Singaporean-based German-Venezuelan artist Victoria Hertel and local accessory brand Cocoonese.

Their vibrant and playful capsule collection of tote bags, sling bags, handbags and clutches showcases an array of biomorphic shapes from a fusion of painting, digital imaging and textile printing.

Discover mynahs in Orchard Road and more

Do squawking mynah birds around 7pm in Orchard Road sound familiar to you? If you’re curious to find out more about these congregations of Javan mynahs, Robert Zhao, the founder of the Institute of Critical Zoologists will be conducting a tour in Orchard Rd to witness the roosting of Mynah birds as a spectacular natural phenomenon.

Besides bird-watching in Orchard Road, you can also go on a historical tour by Jerome Lim on a four-part journey through time to discover the many faces of Orchard Road.

A painting reimagined on garments

Local label ANS.EIN collaborated with Deborah Chan to turn her beautiful painting “Transition” into beautiful blouses and dresses made from lurik fabric – a traditional fabric made using hand-woven techniques.

Rooftop floating art

The Tubemen Forest takes over the rooftop of Design Orchard, covered in imagery created by various local artists. These colourful “tubemen” tower over the balcony of the Design Orchard building, and are one of the exhibition’s main attractions.

Butterflies with a story

Stroll past the artistic window displays of Design Orchard and you will notice a stunning butterfly installation by cross-disciplinary artist Marla Bendini.

She combines the use of the butterfly motif, text and mirrors in an installation to reflect presence, ephemerality and imagination. The artist also likened the butterfly to nomadic travellers, migrants workers, expatriates who have come to Orchard Road to work, shop and socialise.

Non-Season is from now till April 10, at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road

