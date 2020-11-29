6 things new parents secretly wish visitors would do

But there’s a lot you can be doing when visiting. If you’re parents yourself, you’ll probably remember what it was like having a newborn.

But even if you don’t have children of your own, it’s not hard to be proactive and help out the new parents in small, thoughtful ways.

Here are 6 things we recommend:

1. Call ahead to see if you can do some shopping for them

Dad might be back at work already and the new mum might not have the time or energy to do a grocery run.

Before you visit, ask if you can bring anything over – diapers, groceries, her favourite cup of coffee, or just even chocolate and magazines. It’s a small gesture that goes a long way.

2. Bring food

It’s always a huge relief knowing that you don’t have to cook dinner, something that the new mum will hugely appreciate. Even if home cooking is not your forte, bring fresh fruit at the very least.

3. Follow the rules respectfully

New moms, especially first-time moms, want things to be done in a particular way and honestly, that’s their prerogative. If they want advice, they’ll ask you for it.

But until then, it’s only polite to be respectful of her methods. For instance, if she would rather not have visitors hold the baby, that’s ok, don’t make a big deal out of it. But if she asks you to hold the baby while she takes a quick shower, go for it.

4. Do chores discreetly

New moms, and again first time moms in particular, may sometimes feel like they’ve failed at being superwoman if they ask for help.

So instead of telling a new mum to call you when she needs something done, tell her what you can and will do when you come over to visit.

That way she’ll be looking forward to your visit and you will also feel like you’ve helped without bruising her ego.

5. Take the older sibling on a playdate

New parents always feel guilty about spending almost all their time with the new born baby and neglecting the older sibling a little. Offer to take the older child for a fun day out so that the child is happy too, and the new mom can focus guilt-free on the new baby and herself for a few hours.

6. Keep the visits short

While you might have done a lot to help out the new parents when visiting, be mindful of the time you spend with them. Keep visits short, especially since the new mom will more than likely be tired and sleep deprived already.

ALSO READ: New study shows playing with dolls helps children develop empathy

Ask her how she’s feeling. If she’s up for you to stay and chat for a while, then do that, otherwise making regular, but shorter visits will also be appreciated.