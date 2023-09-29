6 under-the-radar future residential land plots to look forward to in Singapore

As much as Singapore seems to be built up and perhaps even overcrowded in places, there are also still many interesting plots in and around that are yet to be developed. You may even have walked/driven past many of these, without even realising the potential of such land plots.

And given our population plans, odds are, it probably is meant for residential use. The government is simply strategic about which plots are released, and when; and that can result in many good plots appearing abandoned or overlooked. This week, we looked at some vacant spots where we suspect you may see future developments:

1. Opposite Normanton Park

Right across the AYE from Normanton Park, there are some large swathes of empty space; some parts of it are forested. Based on the URA plans, there seems to be the possibility of further residential development here (subject to detailed planning.)

This land plot hasn't been used yet, perhaps due to the sheer size of Normanton Park. At a massive 1,862 units, and reaching TOP just this year, it's likely this condo has soaked up a lot of demand from the area.

However, the One North tech and media hub is relatively close by (if you take a service like bus 14 from outside this condo, you'll be at Fusionopolis in a few minutes.) The JTC launchpad for start-ups, and the Mediacorp Campus, are also within the One North cluster.

Further growth in this hub may see more demand for housing; and with it may come foreign nationals (quite a number of expats work in One North as well.) This may prompt future development, and whatever comes up here will interest both One North workers as well as landlords.

Given the popularity of One North Eden and Blossoms by the Park, along with the development of Queensway Canopy and Queen's Arc, we could see more happening here sooner rather than later.

2. Sunset Way

Clementi is one of the most developed and mature neighbourhoods, but strangely, it's also where you'll find one of Singapore's most inaccessible places: Sunset Way.

For now, this area is mainly known to foodies, who love it enough to cab all the way there. But apart from the famed eateries, there's little here beyond lower-density housing.

So this is a prime spot to be redeveloped into a bustling hub, right? Yes, but we're not sure why it hasn't come to pass; especially since plans were made to do so all the way back in 2007. At the time, HDB pumped in $1.5 million to revitalise the place, which is one of the reasons it's a foodie haven.

There is quite a lot to be redeveloped here, with the whole Maju Forest earmarked as residential (subject to detailed planning). And perhaps you can say that Sunset Way has the potential to be the next Tiong Bahru or Holland Village. Perhaps it's simply an issue of the area's delicate "ecology": Introducing a lot of flashy new construction might end up destroying the entire vibe of the neighbourhood.

Nevertheless, the introduction of an MRT station here will definitely give a big uplift to the area, and if the land plots do see residential housing, the reserve site should likely see some more commercial elements to support the growth of residential housing in the area (see Clementi Forest).

3. Rifle Range Park

Located close to The Reserve Residences, we note that the PIE exit has been switched from the only right exit in Singapore (which was always a little dangerous) to the left recently. This may be indicative of future works or developments.

The Bukit Timah area is currently known for two things: The first is greenery and its sizeable nature reserve. The second is being too expensive. Most of the affordable properties here are in the Upper Bukit Timah area; and Bukit Timah itself is best known for high-end landed housing and condos.

We know for a fact that the government dislikes entrenched enclaves of the rich. This is at least part of the reason we see more public housing in prime areas (even to the point of including rental flats.) In light of this, Bukit Timah has long been an affluent area that needs to see a wider socioeconomic range. We daresay a few more HDB developments, here to the south of Bukit Timah, might balance out the neighbourhood a bit.

Any properties here are going to be a major draw to nature lovers, with Bukit Timah Nature Park on one side, and Rifle Range Park on the other - further to the east lies MacRitchie Reservoir. Another key draw will be the proximity to Beauty World, which will probably be the closest MRT (and major mall) for any development here.

Regardless, there's a huge amount of potential redevelopment in the future to be seen here. Part of Rifle Range Nature Park is slated to be residential, and an even bigger portion is a reserve site. Given the changes at Beauty World with the mixed-use developments (Like The Reserve Residences and The Linq @ Beauty World), along with the Integrated Transport Hub, it's reasonable to expect that this area will look quite different in the future.

4. Opposite Delta House

This land plot is a reserve plot, and more interestingly, the old school building (next to Tiong Bahru Plaza) has been zoned for residential development. This is a small plot, but it's likely to see high demand on account of its location.

Apart from Tiong Bahru being heavily gentrified, bear in mind the Tiong Bahru MRT station is just three stops from Raffles Place, and four from City Hall.

The only issue is that the plot is on the small side, so it may be for a smaller or even a boutique development. The presence of Delta House may also be a bit strange, if it's still around by then (since it actually is a freehold plot zoned residential).

5. Tanjong Rhu/Golden Mile

While the Tanjong Rhu area already has a smattering of condos, there is still a lot of development that will happen in the area. The open space along Tanjong Rhu view is a residential plot, and along with Pebble Bay will enjoy one of the longer Kallang waterfront stretches of the area. Furthermore, the current Marina Bay Golf Course is a reserve site as with the different pockets of land just across from Golden Mile.

This is another surefire plot, due to its proximity to the city centre. Nicoll Highway is also within walking distance of this plot, and a huge number of bus services passing by here will take you straight to Bugis (an area that, due to the unfolding Ophir-Rochor corridor, may one day overtake even Orchard or replace the CBD).

This is also an incredibly convenient area thanks to the Beach Road HDB enclave (think of the area where the famous Beach Road Army Market is.) This will provide a powerhouse combination of across-the-road amenities, plus good access to the city centre.

There's a catch though: This is one of the most heavily built-up parts of Singapore. Traffic noise and crowds are unavoidable here; and when the redeveloped Golden Mile is ready, it can add even more to the traffic.

Also, because this area is so heavily dominated by the presence of Golden Mile, the success and nature of its redevelopment are going to affect nearby demand. Concerns will range from competition (from Golden Mile itself), to how useful it is having Golden Mile nearby.

This is a reserve site though, so it remains to be seen what will be developed here in the future. There's still a lot to do with the Kampong Bugis white site, and what happens there will likely have some bearing on the outcomes of these few plots. If there are going to be residential plots here, these will likely be as prime as they come, given the premium waterfront views.

6. Bedok South MRT

From the URA Master Plan, it looks like Bedok South MRT could be connected to some kind of commercial property in future. This is likely to be a neighbourhood mall, to match developments like Bedok Mall (near the Bedok MRT). This will be quite useful for residents, as there's currently no mall here.

The current forested area here is also slated for residential development. Homes here will benefit from ongoing changes in Bayshore, where a major hub is being planned. The Bayshore MRT station is just one stop from Bedok South MRT, so we may be seeing a similar Eunos/Paya Lebar situation, where buyers also eye properties one stop away.

This will be a significant change to the dynamic of Bedok South and Upper Changi Road, both of which are currently quiet enclaves.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.