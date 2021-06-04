60-year-old stall struggling amid pandemic is one of the last places in Singapore making sachima by hand

How many food businesses do you know that have stood the test of time and been operating for half a century? Chances are, not too many come to mind.

As this pandemic rages on, that number might dwindle even more. Food businesses have been hit hard by Covid-19, especially now that dining-in has ceased in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

Unfortunately, one of the stalls affected is Pan Ji Cooked Food in Chinatown Complex Food Centre, which has seen "poor" business due to its inconspicuous location, said a netizen who resorted to posting on Facebook to garner support for the food stall.

The fact that this 60-year-old stall, which specialises in a Cantonese pastry called sachima, could be the last of its kind in Singapore adds just a tinge of sadness too.

Unlike factory-made versions that are commonly found in stores here, Pan Ji's sachima is completely handmade.

The Facebook post received a swell of support, garnering over 1,000 likes and over 400 shares.

In the comments section, there were also positive comments aplenty.

One netizen was kind enough to provide the prices for the snacks and even included a photo for reference.

Others were extremely satisfied and complimentary of the snacks they got, even claiming that business seemed to have picked up since the post went up on Facebook.

The stall has been helmed by 65-year-old Poon Sun Hay for roughly four decades and used to enjoy brisk business before the pandemic.

But since Covid-19 hit, his business has slowed down, the stall holder told Mothership.

While he has not seen the Facebook post as he's not active on social media, he has observed more young customers, he added.

If you are craving some handmade honeycomb snacks or know someone with a bit of a sweet tooth, consider heading down to Pan Ji Cooked Food in Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

It would be a massive shame for businesses of this mould to slowly disappear.

Address: Blk 335 Smith Street, #02-078, Singapore 050335

