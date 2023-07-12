6th-generation Opel Astra now available in Singapore

Auto Germany, Opel's official dealership here, has announced the arrival of their sixth-generation Astra hatchback. The launch price of S$174,500 is inclusive of Certificate of Entitlemen (COE), and for the moment, there is just one variant available.

Along with the Opel Grandland and Opel Mokka Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the Opel Astra is their first hatchback to incorporate the brand's new design philosophy, which features sporty edges and their signature seamless Opel Vizor.

At the rear, the Opel Blitz wing-tip lights frame the "Astra" nameplate elevate the Rüsselsheim compass design philosophy.

In contrast with the Opel Astra's rogue and tough exterior, the interior with its comfort seats is designed with the intent to feel welcoming.

The hatchback is generous with boot space, boasting 422 litres, which expand to 1,389 litres, when the 60/40 split rear seats are folded.

The fully digital Opel Pure Panel upon its dashboard, consists of a 10-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and an Intellilink 10-inch High Definition (HD) Touchscreen Infotainment display, Opel says, promises a "digital stress-free" ride for its drivers and passengers.

To keep the dashboard neat, the infotainment system provides wireless connectivity boasting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also receives the latest automated driver assistance systems, which includes the Digital Panoramic Visual Assistance package, consisting of a windshield-mounted multifunction camera which scans the road ahead, and is part of the Forward Collision Alert suite.

Also included is its Digital Panoramic Visual Assistance, which provides a birds-eye view of your surroundings as you park your vehicle.

Drive comes from the familiar 1.2 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which puts out a Category A-friendly 129hp and 230Nm, and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Astra's combined fuel figures are rated at 18.9km/l, and it is awarded a Enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) B rating.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.