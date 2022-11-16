Opel launches new Astra GSe performance plug-in hybrid

There's now performance under the bonnet of the Astra to match its striking new exterior design.

A total of 221bhp, in fact. But no, this isn't a new OPC. It's instead called the Opel Astra GSe. And as the name suggests, it's electrified.

Powering the new car here is a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. Peak torque here is an impressive 360N-m.

Although no zero-to-100km/h sprint times have been offered, Opel does state that the car will achieve a Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) fuel economy of 83km/L.

And the GSe will be available both as a hatchback, and as the Astra Sports Tourer GSe estate.

The GSe models will get Alcantara-trimmed seats.

PHOTO: Torque

There's also more than just a performance upgrade to look forward to.

Opel says that the Astra GSe has also received enhancements to its driver engagement, thanks to uprated steering, suspension and brakes.

The ride height of the Astra GSe has been lowered by 10mm, for example, for increased stability at high speed. There are recalibrated springs and oil-filled dampers, too.

PHOTO: Torque

The looks of the Opel Astra GSe have been enhanced further still.

There's a unique GSe front bumper and fascia, along with a new GSe emblem which you can find on the tailgate.

View it from the flank, and you'll realise that those 18-inch rims take after those on the stunning all-electric Manta GSe concept.

