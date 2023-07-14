7 affordable waterproof and tarnish-free jewelry brands to get your bling on

Summer is here, and as we get ready to make a splash at the beach, we’ve ought to look great! But when it comes to accessorising, finding high-quality affordable jewelry that does not turns green or loses its shine can be a real challenge.

Thankfully, the brands below have come to our rescue and are offering waterproof and tarnish-free solutions that won’t break the bank. In search for durable earrings, necklaces, or bracelets? Try these jewelry brands that will keep you dazzling, no matter the occasion.

XVXII

Specialising in tarnish free and waterproof jewelry, home-grown brand XVXII offers affordable yet luxurious pieces that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

This includes bolder pieces like the Freshwater Pearl Hoops ($30), as well as everyday-friendly designs like the best-selling Bobble Chain ($35) straight out of your Pinterest mood board. Men can also find pieces like the Roman Chain Ring ($26) and Twisted Bangle ($30). Shop here.

Bailey Amsterdam

Well-loved on Instagram, Bailey Amsterdam not only offers its customers quality tarnish-free jewelry at affordable prices, but also trendy and stylish designs perfect for any occasion. Deck your wrists out with the Tiffany Bracelet (US$53) (S$70) for a touch of sparkle, or opt for the timeless 18K gold plated Adelaide Ring (US$53). If what you ordered doesn’t seem to work out for you, you can return your item within 14 days and get your money back, no questions asked. Shop here.

AA Retail Jewelry

For folks that unapologetically love the limelight, AA Retail (Addicted to Attention) is a great choice. The brand aims for its customers to express their personality and exude confidence with their intricate tarnish-free pieces.

Amongst their waterproof collection, we’ve set our eyes on the Moonlight Necklace ($24.90) with a charming crescent pendant. Alternatively the Golden Bangle ($36.90) is 18k gold plated, and a sleek addition to everyday fashion. Shop here.

Saint Luca Jewelry

If you’re in the market for jewelry that exude a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ quality, Saint Luca is probably the best place to look. Having catered to over 8,799 happy customers, the brand presents premium quality accessories created to stand the course of your everyday life.

Perfect for stacking the Saint Luca Pave Diamante Triple Silver Set (US$56.50) makes for the most twinkling arm candy, whilst the Sakura Deluxe Gold Bracelet Set (US$23.70) is chic and classy. Shop here.

My Juvel

Malaysian brand, My Juvel makes fine every-day jewelry with a minimalistic look. For body decorations that you never have to take-off, most of the pieces are made from waterproof materials such as stainless steel & 925 sterling silver, as well as 18K and 14K gold plated pieces.

We’re big fans of the simple looking Ivana Huggies ($15.89) that matches every outfit. On the other hand, the Helios Mother of Pearl Necklace ($24.31) is also quite stunning combining the gold look with pearls. Shop here.

En Route

Turning romantic thoughts into special pieces of jewelry, En Route stands firm thanks to its honest pricing and craftsmanship. Moreover, the brand also partners with One Tree Planted to plant at least 1000 trees a year.

The waterproof Carnelian Heart Necklace & Ring Bundle ($53.98) makes for a stellar gift for a special someone. The Pearly Whites Necklace ($39.19) is also equally elegant. Shop here.

Atolea Jewelry

Inspired by their love for the Ocean, Atolea Jewelry makes marine tarnish free, waterproof jewelry from the highest quality stainless steel. The pieces are then plated with 18k gold using a technique called PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) which is ten times thicker than standard gold plating.

On our buy-list is the Naoussa Necklace (€54.99) (S$62) crafted with genuine freshwater pearls and 18k gold plated beads, and the Wave Ring (€25.99) Shop here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.