Shopping in Bali: 6 artisanal handmade jewellery brands to rave about

There is no question about it – Bali is a land of artisans, creativity and excellent craftsmanship.

From street vendors, to local curators and even folks partaking in the collective conscious consumerism trend, jewellery seems to be the fashion accessory of choice here.

Heading to the picturesque island sometime soon? You'll want to take a look at these Bali-born jewellery brands with the coolest designs that are ideal for occasion or everyday-wear.

Bits of Bali Jewellery by Sri Utami

PHOTO: Bits of Bali Jewellery by Sri Utami

Curated by Indonesian-born designer, Sri Utami, Bits of Bali Jewellery is known for their high quality gemstones, gold and sterling silver.

In Sri's feminine designs, you'll find three key principles: Simplicity, versatility and elegance for easy-to-wear, sophisticated looks.

Each piece of jewellery is handmade by their team in Celuk, known as the silversmith village outside Ubud.

The brand offer over 25 varieties of gemstones including the likes of amethyst, ruby, diamond, opal, and emerald, whilst metals include hypoallergenic 925 sterling silver and thick 18 carat gold vermeil.

Amongst the best-sellers is the Dipta 9 stone necklace (from $235.41), and the Aruna Plain Bar ring ($60.38).

Shop the collection here.

TZD Jewels

PHOTO: TZD Jewel

The backstory behind Tredici Zerodue jewels (TZD Jewels) is one romantic one: Winding up in Bali, stumbling upon a life-changing experience, and getting so inspired you never want to leave again.

Translating to thirteen, zero, two, Feb 13 was the day Italian designer Elena Petroni, moved to the island of the Gods. Her jewellery line sees strong, bold, and expressive designs, made with carefully selected materials.

The owner's personal favourite includes the Orbita Triple Ring ($414) from The Moon Diary series, featuring three different freshwater pearls in white, grey and black.

We also adore the new Anima collection with a spectrum of rough, colourful gemstones.

Shop the collection here.

Ananda Soul

PHOTO: Ananda Soul

With a team of women behind the brand, Ananda Soul combines art, love for our planet and Bali's captivating and beautiful culture.

With a heavy focus on sustainability, the brand works in the most transparent way, works with local-based production houses and sources the most ethical materials, evident in their use of recycled silver and precious metals.

The brand also uses 100 per cent natural gemstones, so you might find variations of colour, pattern, and texture – so each piece is unique, specially made for you.

We are keeping an eye out for the Dare To Shine Angel Necklace ($245.68), and Here To Be Earrings ($222.74).

Shop the collection here.

Elppin

PHOTO: Elppin

In a world of censorship, and gender inequality, Elppin takes the path of provoking and challenging resistance. Steered by the young and talented feminist Carina Hardy, Elppin ("nipple" spelled backwards) is known for its breast-inspired jewellery.

The Nipple Brooch has easily become a best-seller, as a means of empowerment, to liberate women from patriarchal power structures associated with cultural taboos concerning women's sexualisation, shame, and trauma.

The brooch is to be worn like a pin to crown the breast and confront the curious gaze like a shield. Elppin pieces are made of hammered brass, silver and gold – durable materials that improve with age.

While the brooches will always be Elppin's essence, we also like the classy look on the Tripple Nipple Drop Earring (US$210, S$280) and the Dozen Nipple Necklace (US$345).

Shop the collection here.

Yin Jewellery for the Soul

PHOTO: Yin Jewellery for the Soul

Bring the energetic spirit of Bali wherever you go with Yin Jewellery for the Soul.

Handmade with original silver and brass designs by local Balinese artisans, the brand believes in ethically made and fairly traded products.

The traditional yet bold pieces are a reflection of founder and long-term Bali resident Joanna Witt's enthusiasm and her love for the local community.

The brand also supports numerous social causes, like the Mule Jewels Jail Project, Bumi Sehat Free Birthing Clinic, and Pelangi School Scholarship Program.

Worth splurging on are the Bali Om Stone Pendant (from $35), and Bloom Lotus Charm (from $36).

Shop the collection here.

Sunaka Jewellery

PHOTO: Sunaka Jewellery

With humble beginnings as a silver jewellery brand from Celuk Village, Sunaka Jewellery was first established in 1979 in Bali, Indonesia.

Now transformed into chic boutique, the brand delves in both innovative silver and gold jewellery.

Sunaka Jewellery adopts a vision to just produce the finest quality jewellery adapted to the latest trends, but still showcasing the identity, culture and spirit of Bali.

We're head over heels for the Monstera Collection with gorgeous rose gold plated skin decorations like Monstera Bracelet (US$150), and Monstera Adjustable Ring (US$40.38) both with added gemstones like citrine, topaz, and peridot.

There's also a seven days money back guarantee with each purchase!

Shop the collection here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.