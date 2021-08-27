7 best cities in Germany to visit with the whole family this year

Since the pandemic, all our vacation plans have come to an indefinite halt. But now that restrictions are gradually easing in the country, Singapore citizens and permanent residents are gearing up to travel to Germany under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane.

In fact, Tripadvisor data shows that number of Singaporeans searching for German destinations has tripled since the announcement last week, with the top city being Munich.

So if you've been itching to fly out to make use of the latest quarantine-free travel lanes, here are the best cities to visit in Germany.

7 best cities to visit in Germany from Singapore

Berlin

As the capital city of Germany and one of its most popular spots, Berlin is definitely one of the best cities to visit in Germany. It could also be the first place you can drop by to get that good first impression of the country.

Art and culture lovers will also swoon at the many museums and cultural landmarks to see within the city. You can pick up local souvenirs at Dussmann das KulturKaufhaus too.

There are over 180 museums and the city has three Unesco World Heritage Sites. Not only is it alive with art, but Berlin also holds around 14 Michelin-starred restaurants for foodies out there.

Dresden

As a spot filled with culture and history, Dresden is one the best cities to visit in Germany and a famous tourist sight for the events that happened within it.

Since it was traditionally a royal city, you're sure to find breathtaking views and natural landscapes in this area.

For those who want to just simply enjoy being one with nature, there are plenty of green areas and forests in this city to give you that much-needed peace and tranquillity.

Hamburg

It is the second-biggest city in Germany with fewer than expected high-rise buildings, so you can experience a mix of modern and multicultural adventures.

Hamburg also has a beautiful waterway system with many canals and bridges within the city to really make you feel like you've travelled far from the bustling city of Singapore.

Leipzig

Considered as the music capital of the country, Leipzig is the next stop among the best cities to visit in Germany. There is even a Leipzig Music Trail that takes you through past homes of composers and their workplaces across the city.

Both fans of classical and modern "dark alternative music" will enjoy visiting this particular city with its numerous studios, pop up art exhibition spaces, installation spaces and so much more!

Lübeck

Travel back in time through Lübeck's Gothic architecture, red brick buildings, narrow streets and courtyards. It is among the great mercantile cities from way back in the Middle Ages.

As a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1987, you definitely can't miss out on the best cultural cities to visit in Germany.

Take in the beautiful views of the city. You can also travel around on foot and make it a memorable stroll with your loved ones.

Munich

While not really a kid-friendly activity, those who enjoy a good glass of beer will certainly enjoy Munich and its ever-flourishing beer culture.

Not only its it one of the best cities to visit in Germany, but it's also the greatest beer and brewing capital of Europe.

Aside from indulging in a drink in its many beer gardens, you can also check out the city's baroque and Renaissance cathedrals.

There are also various royal palaces from the 12th to 18th century that you can't miss while you're there. Alternatively, you can shop at Munich’s largest and most famous marketplace Viktualienmarkt, or snap pictures of Marienplatz.

Ulm

Last but not least on our list of the best cities to visit in Germany is Ulm. It is the perfect place for those who want to learn more about the country's medieval history.

It is especially famous for being the birthplace of the genius Albert Einstein!

But the city is also famous for its history and the massive Ulm Münster is located at the heart of it. You can also check out restored buildings, museums, theatres and green parks with beautiful gardens.

Top 10 most popular accommodations in Germany

Now, if you're looking for more, here's a list of top 10 most popular accommodations in Germany.

Kempinski Hotel Berchtesgaden – Berchtesgaden

Things-to-do: Take a scenic walk through Nationalparkzentrum - Haus der Berge, or visit the oldest mine in the world at Salzwelten Salzburg.

Das Graseck - my mountain hideaway - Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Things-to-do: Experience the stunning nature and wildlife at Partnachklamm.

Beyond by Geisel - Munich

Things-to-do: Shop at Munich’s largest and most famous marketplace Viktualienmarkt, or snap pictures of Marienplatz.

Le Meridien Munich - Munich

Things-to-do: Explore the historical St. Paul’s Church, or sip on cocktails at Boilerman Bar Munich.

Schloss Elmau - Elmau

Things-to-do: Observe breath-taking views at Wank Mountain.

Hotel Adlon Kempinski - Berlin

Things-to-do: Go on a sightseeing tour with Sandemans New Europe - Berlin.

Hotel Zugspitze - Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Things-to-do: Take up skiing classes at Garmisch-Classic, or visit the lookout at Aussichtsplattform Alpspix.

Regent Berlin - Berlin

Things-to-do: Pick out local souvenirs at Dussmann das KulturKaufhaus.

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa - Baden Baden

Things-to-do: Experience the artistic side of Germany at Museum Frieder Burda.

Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection - Munich

Things-to-do: Challenge yourself with an escape game at One Hour Left

Top 10 most popular attractions in Germany

As for popular attractions go, here's are the best 10 that you must try.

Yi-Spa - Berlin

Restaurants nearby: Quy Nguyen Vegan Living, Dae Mon

Marienplatz - Munich

Restaurants nearby: DinnerHopping, Little London Bar & Grill

Zugspitze - Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Restaurants nearby: Panorama Lounge 2962, Gamsalm Ehrwald

Europa-Park - Baden-Württemberg

Restaurants nearby: Gasthaus zum Ochsen, Pizzeria Restaurant - Trotte Apres Park

Pergamonmuseum - Berlin

Restaurants nearby: Restaurant Jolly, Supreme Burger Grill & Bar

Schloss Neuschwanstein - Schwangau

Restaurants nearby: Zur-Neven-Burg, Schlossrestaurant Neuschwanstein

Ingolstadt Village - Ingolstadt

Restaurants nearby: Indochine, Lindt Cafe

Königssee - Schoenau am Koenigssee

Restaurants nearby: Gaststatte Saletalm, Fischer Vom Königssee

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Neumuenster - Neumuenster

Restaurants nearby: Marche Movenpick Neumunster, Nordsee

Eibsee - Grainau

Restaurants nearby: Eibsee Alm, Neuneralm

Stay safe and enjoy your trip!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.