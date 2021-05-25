7 best noise-cancelling headphones for working from home

The design of the 700s is a break away from the classic Bose Quiet Comfort (or QC) series. Its sleeker design definitely makes this a pair of headphones that wants to be seen.

It can last up to 20-hours on a single charge, with a four-microphone system that detects ambient sound and isolates it from your own voice, even in a noisy environment. Definitely a good choice if you’re in a crowded household.

4. Elite 85h, $298, Jabra

PHOTO: Jabra

The Jabra Elite 85h boasts 36 hours of battery life and uses six out of its eight built-in microphones to call quality, block out noise and background distractions.

It’s also supported by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant, so you can use your voice commands while using the Jabra Elite 85h.

5. Monitor II A.N.C. - noise cancelling headphones,$359, Marshall

PHOTO: Marshall

This pair of headphones offer 30 hours of playtime with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) activated and 45 hours without. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit while still staying true to the Marshall aesthetics.

However, its voice command is only optimised for Google Assistant, so you might want to take note of that if you’re an Apple Siri user.

6. Beoplay Portal, $799, Bang & Olufsen

PHOTO: Bang & Olufsen

All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal not only delivers rich audio with an outstanding microphone, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency mode—come night time (or whenever you end work), the Beoplay Portal becomes an excellent gaming headphone.

Developed specifically for Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One, the Beoplay Portal connects wirelessly to offer an immersive gaming experience with low latency.

7. WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones, $549, Sony

PHOTO: Sony

Often considered the best noise-cancelling headphones in the market right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 cuts out noise with its Ambient Sound Control.

While it is usually designed for cutting out travel noises (think airplane cabin), it is also able to block out voices, which is great if you have another family member on a Zoom call. It boasts a long battery life to 30 hours, and a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 to blur our ambient noise.

