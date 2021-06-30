7 best spin bike alternatives for indoor cycling from Amazon

With the gyms in constant limbo, we’ve turned to Amazon for new ways with which we can ride the wave from home — via the best affordable indoor cycling bikes for a great stationary workout!

We can almost hear the long-repressed hurrahs from fitness junkies now that indoor fitness activities can resume! As many return to their favourite gyms and studios to burn those stay-at-home calories away, enthusiasts of the latest and trendiest sweat-making phenomenon are no exception.

Yes, we’re talking about spin! Yet, the question on every spin fanatic’s mind is this — can I still spin from home, without spending upwards of $3000 on renting indoor cycling bikes from my studio (only to return it after a month or two)?

Sure you can! If there’s anything that P2HA and Circuit Breaker have taught us, it is that most workouts can be done with just a laptop or an iPad, your favourite active wear, and the discipline to keep a regular workout schedule .

When it comes to indoor cycling, it is definitely more economical to buy a stationary bike and then sign up for your favourite studio’s online class subscription.

Now that that’s sorted, here’s the lowdown on some of the best bikes from Amazon under $3000 to get you your dose of endorphins on (and off) the saddle — and save some money while you’re at it!

What is spin?

Spin, also known as indoor cycling, is a high-intensity workout that happens on stationary bikes. Combined with rhythmic movements that go in sync with the music, it’s a great way to work up a sweat, while having a party on the bikes in a low-light setting!

Based on the concept of cycling, spin has gained traction over the past eight years in Singapore through the great variety of studios that have set up shop all over the island.

Expect to ride off the saddle (aka seat) most of the time, keeping to the different tempos of songs that ranges from 130 BPM warm-up tracks to 280 BPM sprints — all at different levels of resistance determined by a small dial on the bike to ensure that you are getting the full range of work done throughout your body.

Much like a dance party, you will also be asked by your instructor to execute dynamic movements (i.e. push-ups on the bike handlebars, or tapping your booty back on the saddle). While your legs rest, there’ll usually be a dumbbell song track to tone those arms.

All things considered, with spin’s no-judgment community plus encouraging atmosphere that caters to different levels of fitness, what’s not to like?

Which spin bike should I buy?

If you’re like us, you’ll always be on the hunt for the best deals too. Although many studios are offering bikes for rentals or purchase, these machines can go up to $500 per month, or upwards of $3000 — and that’s not even inclusive of the class subscription you’ll be paying for!

Hence, we found seven affordable options to help keep those legs moving!

7 best indoor bikes from Amazon for spinning

1. Cycool Exercise Bike

PHOTO: Ubuy

The Cycool Exercise Bike is a no-frills exercise bike, perfect for those who are just starting out on their spin journey. It comes with an LCD screen that tracks your time, speed, distance and calories burnt.

You can also place your phone on a stand within the handlebars to ride along to your favourite online class. Complete with steel caged pedals and a bottle holder, this bike is also quiet, stable and affordable.

Selling point: Starter bike great for beginners

Weight: 26kg

Our rating: 2.5/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: US$413.24 (S$555.64)

2. AXV Exercise Bike

PHOTO: Amazon

With a frame that’s made out of thickened steel, equipped with an extra-wide seat cushion for optimal comfort — this bike means business. Its solid build not only adds stability to your ride, but also gives you the confidence of doing dynamic movements without the fear of falling over.

It comes with a bracket for your iPad and added suction cups. Bonus: the bike is easy to assemble and takes an estimated hour to be spin-ready.

Selling point: Sturdy bike with reinforced frame, bracket for iPad

Weight: 27kg

Our rating: 3/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: US$507.48

3. Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

PHOTO: Amazon

With over 13,000 ratings on Amazon, this reputable bike is undeniably the sweet spot between affordability and quality.

Requiring only four steps of assembly (and an installation video to help you out), the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike comes with a bracket for your iPad, a bottle holder, steel caged pedals, and a 12-month warranty for replacement of parts. It also comes in two colours and a 130-day unconditional return policy.

Selling point: All-inclusive bike with simple assembly and generous return policy

Weight: 30kg

Our rating: 3.5/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: US$656.59

4. OVICX Magnetic Stationary Bike

PHOTO: Amazon

The OVICX is a brand good enough to be used by one of the online spin studios in Singapore. Not only does it come with a branded app to pair with for performance tracking, its compact design is also great for smaller homes.

Fitted with non-slip handlebars that are equipped with heart rate sensors, the great thing about OVICX is its concealed wheel parts which ensures safety — especially if you have flighty pets hanging around.

Selling point: Bluetooth functionality for online classes and performance tracking, concealed wheel parts, infinity resistance, heart rate sensors

Weight: 37kg

Our rating: 4/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: US$731.42

5. pooboo Heavy-Duty Indoor Exercise Bike D577

PHOTO: Amazon

The D577 is pooboo’s hardiest model of spin bikes, with a heavy-duty flywheel and a multi-functional handlebar fitted with heart-rate sensors. The bike’s crank is even made out of alloy metal for enhanced sturdiness. Although it requires a two-person effort to transport, the set-up process is easy.

What’s also notable about the D577 is the four-way adjustment of the handlebars and bike saddle (up/down/forward/back), which helps you achieve the optimal posture for riding.

Selling point: Four-way adjustment of handlebar and saddle position, hardy frame

Weight: 55kg

Our rating: 3.5/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: US$970.07

6. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike

PHOTO: Amazon

Schwinn is a renowned bike brand that produces traditional road, mountain and hybrid bikes for outdoor adventures — which explains why its indoor cycling bike is the staple for many spin studios in Singapore. The IC3 is made for the intermediate and advanced indoor cyclist who’s ready to pulse and push through a workout.

The saddle is race-styled — well-ventilated and four-way adjustable, and comes with a bottle holder with an integrated media holder for your iPad or phone. Its pedals are dual-SPD styled, which means you can use regular shoes or clip-on cleats for more stability. Reviews have also raved about its durability, even after multiple uses!

Selling point: Dual SPD pedals, four-way adjustable seat and handlebars, renowned brand

Weight: 45kg

Our rating: 5/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: U$1066.09

7. Magene T100 Direct Drive Bike Turbo Trainer

PHOTO: Amazon

So we cheated a little. This one’s for the purists who miss the feeling of being on a traditional bike, but are just not ready to face the outdoors as of yet.

The Magene T100 is a highly portable bike trainer that can be connected through Bluetooth to track your performance, and is compatible with disc brakes or thru-axle type bikes. Amazingly quiet at 60dB, the trainer gets you the kind of on-road experience you crave right at home.

Selling point: Highly portable, very quiet, Bluetooth connectivity

Weight: 16kg

Our rating: 3.5/5

Price with shipping to Singapore: US$496.47

Ride your way to a cheaper spin experience

Indoor cycling is the best way to get a workout with great music and fun dance-like moves to boot, and there’s no better way to get started than to get your very own bike from Amazon for your home! Plus, you save at least a $1000 with this alternative to renting from studios!

