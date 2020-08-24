7 better ways to clean and organise your fridge

Check out these easy tips on keeping your trusted fridge in top notch condition:

1. Start from the beginning

If it’s been a while since you actually cleaned your fridge at all, then hit the refresh button and get rid of those little crumbs and spill stains.

Empty everything out, and wipe the shelves, chiller drawers and the inside of the fridge with soapy water or an all-purpose cleaner so you know you’ve taken care of all the bacteria and germs for now. Same applies to cleaning out your freezer compartment too.

2. Line the shelves

Lining fridge shelves with paper towel liners has two advantages.

One, it’s easier to shake out crumbs off the liner; the liners soak up any juices that may come off of spills or fresh fruits and veggies; and finally, a paper liner in the crisper drawer absorbs extra moisture, leaving fresh produce crisper and fresher for longer.

3. Follow the fridge guide

If at all possible, try sticking to this organisational guideline for fridges which is designed to keep your food fresh and safe for as long as possible: - Top shelf – perishables such as leftover food, eggs and yoghurt - Chiller – cheese and deli meats as its colder here than on the other shelves - Bottom shelf – raw meat and fish so that there is no risk of spillage and contamination - Door – usually the warmest part of the fridge, so stock it with condiments that don’t perish too quickly

4. Take care of funny smells

Despite cleaning well, sometimes the fridge may smell a little funny depending on what you’re housing in it. Place an open box of baking soda on a shelf to help absorb any funky smells or odours. Mark the date and replace it every 90 days.