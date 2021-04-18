7 budget-friendly fashion labels that are stylish for work and play

Who says you need to break the bank to look like you just came from a fashion show? Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been seen sporting these underrated fashion labels – and they’re affordable enough to fit some stylish pieces into your fashion budget!

1. Princess Polly

PHOTO: Princess Poly

Here’s something worth splashing on. Enter Princess Polly. Inspired by the latest trends in fashion, street style, and pop culture, Princess Polly prides itself in delivering some of the hottest trendy pieces you’ve probably seen on the ‘Gram.

In fact, many fashion influencers have been spotted in a few trendy pieces by the brand — we can clearly see why it’s well-loved by fashionistas around the globe.

Available at Princess Polly.

2. Ragdoll LA

PHOTO: Ragdoll LA

Without sacrificing functionality for style, brands like Ragdoll LA boast an extensive collection of athleisure-inspired apparel that is fit for those who prefer a sporty chic vibe. Easy, cute and always comfortable, these relaxed fits are perfect for loungewear or even while you’re out running errands.

Available at Ragdoll LA.

3. Annibody

PHOTO: Annibody

You can never go wrong with basics and if you’re looking for staple pieces to add to your wardrobe, consider these options by annibody.

Eponymous to its name, the brand caters to well, any body shape while offering silhouettes that are versatile, sleek and chic — perfect for everyday wear and even if you’re looking for classy options for your office wardrobe.

Available at Annibody.

4. C/meo Collective

PHOTO: C/meo Collective

Style stars like singer Solange Knowles as well as models Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner are fans of this six-year-old Australian label, which has become known for its bold, modern silhouettes. Must-haves from the latest collection: wrap skirts, reworked white shirts and on-trend off-the-shoulder tops.

Available at C/meo Collective and Tangs at Tang Plaza.

5. The Fifth Label

PHOTO: The Fifth Label

Want basics with up- to-the-moment streetwear touches? Look no further than this Australian brand. It has boyfriend tees with ribbon details, Breton tops with olive-green stripes, and cornflower-blue shirts with winged sleeves. In short: really clever classics you can dress up or down.

Available at The Fifth Label and Tangs at Tang Plaza.

6. LOÉIL

PHOTO: LOÉIL

For the cool girl who loves her Celine and Ellery, this year-old Los Angeles-based online store is stocked with minimalist and feminine looks featuring drapes, ruffles and bell sleeves. Other directional pieces we’ve added to our cart: high-waisted pants with tasselled hems, ballerina-style pumps and slip-ons, and faux fur-trimmed sweatshirts.

From US$15 (S$20.10). Shipping costs US$35 (but is free for orders over US$200) and delivery takes three to five days. Available online at LOÉIL.

7. Storets

PHOTO: Storets

There’s something at this online store for everyone, but we’re really here for two things: vintage-inspired stunners (pleated metallic skirts and sequinned dresses, anyone?) and street-style faves like bell-sleeved knits and oversized gingham button-downs.

From US$15. Shipping costs US$15 (but is free for orders over US$75) and delivery takes up to five business days after dispatch. Available at Storets.

This article was first published in Her World Online.