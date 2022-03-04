7 cheap and family-friendly board games to pick up in 2022

Board games have become an increasingly popular hobby in recent years. The intricacies and game design potential in board games are eye-opening for those who have only been exposed to games such as Snakes & Ladders and Monopoly before.

However, there is also a perception that these more intricate board games are much more expensive, with their gorgeous artworks, numerous components, and heft. Sure, there are many complex board games that push what can be possible while gaming on a tabletop, but there are also many affordable options with depth that are suitable for the whole family.

Here is a list of family-friendly board games under $40:

Here is a game that’s fast-paced and calls for quick reflexes. Players simply try to be the first to spot two matching pictures on each card. This is a game that children can easily pick up and get into, while the pacing builds up a bustling atmosphere well.

Rory’s Story Cubes isn’t a competitive board game. Instead, it’s a machine that can give storytellers of all ages a prompt with just a roll of the dice included in the box. This is a game that proves that creating a new story doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether while traveling, camping, or having a meal in a restaurant, there are new stories waiting to be brought to life with Rory’s Story Cubes.

Timeline is an educational trivia game that has players trying to guess which historical events happened before and after other historical events.

Players draw cards or discard cards depending on whether their guesses are correct, and the first player to discard all their cards wins. This is an engaging way to see history from a different perspective by incorporating an UNO-like mechanic into the mix to make learning fun.

Ticket to Ride is a modern classic, with numerous variants based on many cities around the world made. Ticket to Ride: New York is an easy-to-learn and welcoming version that is bound to be fun for both veterans and new players alike.

It is also a great way to introduce players new to board games to the depth that can be achieved with simple and accessible rules. The game involves players trying to build long railways and connect the destinations on the cards they draw. Its simple rules belie a game with strategic depth that’s not evident at first glance.

Pandemic: Hot Zone PHOTO: Amazon This is the seminal cooperative board game, Pandemic, made shorter and portable. The shorter playtime makes it easier to get into, and with a smaller scope for players to handle, it is also friendlier for younger players to pick up and make strategic decisions over the course of the game.

This is a good choice for players who don’t like competitive games but like to work towards a well-defined and noble goal. There are two variants, one for Europe and another for North America, each giving players a different map to tackle.

This is a Star Wars variant of the award-winning game, Love Letter. Players compete using members of the Rebel Alliance and denizens of Jabba’s Palace to outwit and outlast one another.

This game involves deceit, social deduction, and taking risks at a fast pace that makes for a thrilling night of tabletop fun. This is a game that allows players to explore a side to themselves and each other that doesn’t usually surface in normal social interactions.

In a twist on the standard Disney formula, this game has players taking on the roles of Disney villains such as Maleficent, Captain Hook, Hades and more.

It’s a social deduction game where players try to suss out each other’s hidden roles, and to survive till the very end as the number of players left in a round gets smaller and smaller. With each game lasting 30 minutes, this is a game that’s thematic, easy to pick up, and loads of fun.

Board games have always served social and educational functions. They smoothen out social interactions while being able to teach players new things.

Thus, these family-friendly board games are great choices for any friends and families wanting to spend some quality time together in a way that’s fun and engaging. While there are definitely more affordable board games out there, we hope this small sampling can serve to whet your appetite for more.

