7 cheapest cars in Singapore under $70k

Cars are expensive liabilities in Singapore, especially if you are coveting a brand new car. That said, some of the cheapest car brands in Singapore are under $70,000, which is not impossible to own for an average Singaporean with the help of a car loan.

Although 2020 is a stay-home year, Singapore is opening in phases and instead of traipsing around the world, you will be probably exploring Singapore instead for the rest of the year. Perhaps, you will find that having a car is quite convenient to explore unfamiliar neighbourhoods or faraway attractions!

For those looking for a functional new ride, here are the most affordable car brands in Singapore (As of August 8, 2020).

1. Perodua Bezza 1.3 Premium X (A)

The only brand new car that comes under $60,000 to own in Singapore is the Perodua Bezza 1.3 Premium X (A). It has an engine made by Toyota, which offers a smooth driving experience. The boot space is also very spacious, and it comes with LED headlights.

Therefore, even though some reviews reflect some downsides such as little to no insulation from external noise and noisy air-conditioning, most Perodua Bezza drivers would recommend the car given that the price tag is so low.

2. Perodua Myvi 1.3X (A)

The second most economical car to own is the Perodua Myvi. A hatchback with stylish lines across the body, the specs and features are like the Bezza except that it is equipped with four airbags – two more than the Bezza. It costs $63,999 to own.

Similar to the Bezza, the Myvi is noisy to travel in under heavy rain or at speeds above 80km/h due to poor noise insulation, according to some driver reviews. However, the fuel consumption is great at 21.1km per litre.

The Perodua Myvi 1.5 is also available ($67,999) if you tend to travel long distances and ferry more people, which can accelerate faster and move heavier loads.

3. Honda Fit 1.3 (A)

The Honda Fit is another cheap hatchback car to own brand new at $67,000. You enjoy great fuel efficiency of 19.6km per litre. Drivers prefer it for the keyless entry and engine stop-start button and spacious boot space.

It suffers from downsides such as poor sound insulation from noises from road and wind and slow acceleration. However, it's an adequate car to drive in urban Singapore and its fuel efficiency goes a long way to help you save money on petrol costs.

4. Nissan Note

Finally, we also have the Nissan Note 1.2 (A), which is also a hatchback. You get one brand new for $69,000.

The car has a quick pick-up and a light steering wheel. Additionally, the back passenger seats have large legroom and the boot is spacious. It has a fuel efficiency of 19.6km per litre.

A downside of this car as reported by Nissan Note drivers is that the engine is noisy and some drivers feel that the rear windscreen can be larger.

5. Mazda 2 Hatchback

Aside from Perodua Myvi 1.5 (A) which costs $67,000, the Mazda 2 Hatchback 1.5 (A) is the only car you can get under $70,000 in Singapore, at $69,888. It not only looks sporty, it is reliable and apparently has very low depreciation.

The fuel efficiency is excellent at 19.6km per litre and the power is decent at 114 bhp. It also has two airbags.

There are some good-to-have features such as electrical retractable side mirrors and a multi-function steering wheel. A common complaint among Mazda 2 drivers is that legroom and boot space are not that spacious.

6. Mitsubishi Attrage

The Mitsubishi Attrage costs $69,999. Drivers like the Attrage's small turning radius, so it is easy to drive in tight spaces. The backseat is also relatively spacious with comfortable seats.

The Cruise Control feature is also a favourite among Attrage drivers, as it helps to maintain a fixed speed just by pressing a button, without needing to adjust the accelerator pedal.

It also comes with six airbags, LED headlights and height-adjustable driver seat. One complaint on the car is a loud rumbling noise when at a standstill.

7. Mitsubishi Space Star

The Mitsubishi Space Star, also $69,999, is of a similar engine capacity and specs to the Mitsubishi Attrage, just that it's a hatchback. The rear is spacious and fuel economy is great, at 14km per litre. It also has a smaller turning radius than the attrage at 4.6 meters, which is great for navigating small spaces.

A recurring complaint is that the interior of the car is "outdated" and feels a bit "plasticky".

Is it worth buying a car in Singapore?

Having a car comes with convenience and privacy. For someone in a profession who travels a lot, or a family with several young children, the benefit of owning a car may outweigh the costs.

But do not forget that the cost of the car is only the upfront cost. Petrol, ERP fees, parking fees, seasonal parking charges-so on and so forth-can add up to at least $300 to $400 a month based on a low-usage driver who only drives on the weekends. There are also car insurance premiums.

So, tally up all the costs of owning a car before deciding. If the monthly car loan repayments and recurring costs can be shared among a few drivers in the family, the financial burden is lower.

If these seven car brands under $70,000 are out of your budget, check out the secondhand car market for cheaper options!

