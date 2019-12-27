7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Whether to avoid visual clutter or to make the most of small spaces, you'll want to steal these brilliant ideas that also contribute to your home's overall aesthetic.

This movable chevron wall is a feature wall, a display case and storage space all at once.

If you love having friends over, a built-in dining bench could prove ideal for squeezing in extra guests while taking up less space than regular chairs.

Make it pull double duty with additional storage, as this industrial chic design does.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The entrance foyer of this executive maisonette flat is turned into a savvy space; a shoe cabinet is thoughtfully combined with a cosy settee that allows everyone to sit while putting on and taking off their shoes.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Whether you have minimalist tastes or have space constraints, this beautiful side table can also moonlight as a TV console or a bench for extra seating options.

PHOTO: Instagram/nordicliving

A compact breakfast table that can be folded out from the side of the kitchen island frees up precious space when it's not in use - perfect for small abodes.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

This isn't just your regular built-in, full-height shelf. It's a movable wall, door and shelf rolled into one, and behind it is the household shelter.

When swung open at 90 degrees, it turns into a door that partitions off the bedroom from the rest of this Peranakan-style one-bedroom bachelor pad.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Avid readers will fall in love with this impressive staircase-turned-bookshelf that's the focal point of this semi-detached house.

The brainchild of Renaissance Planners & Designers' Kelvin Bing, it's three-and-a-half storeys high and houses the family's beloved book collection.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.