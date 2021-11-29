7 Chinese male celebrities to follow on Instagram for style inspiration

China has become one of the largest markets for luxury fashion and, with that, a slew of male Chinese influencers that are taking over the world by storm.

In fact, neighbouring city-state Taiwan is also home to a burgeoning men's fashion scene that's popular on Instagram. Below, we rounded up the top seven Chinese male personalities to follow for men's style inspiration.

1. Timmy Xu

As the first artist to claim the top spot on the Billboard China V chart in just a week, Timmy Xu is definitely a face to watch out for.

Besides acting and singing – he stars in the Chinese television series Midsummer is Full of Love – he's also a darling in the fashion crowd.

In 2019, Xu was named the Fendi Peekaboo ambassador for China and in the same year, he walked the runway for the Italian label's showcase in Shanghai.

A quick scroll through his Instagram and you'll understand why he's on our list of Chinese male influencers to follow.

He's a sartorial chameleon who is able to pull off a feathered cummerbund from Jean Paul Gauthier's 1996 fall/winter Haute Couture collection while looking just as good in a basic jeans and T-shirt combo.

2. Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang has taken the world by storm. He first rose to fame as a member of the South Korean boy group Got7 under JYP Entertainment.

While the band has more or less been on hiatus, Wang has been working as a solo artist in China and even started his own clothing line, Team Wang.

In 2020, Wang fronted Cartier's Pasha de Cartier watch campaign, and worked with Fendi on a capsule collection in 2019.

He's also one of the few men on this list who has achieved notable success in America and the United Kingdom, becoming the poster boy for Asian men's style.

When he's not donning the latest pieces from high fashion labels, his personal style consists of a lot of black-blazers, leather jackets, t-shirts etc – that fits just right.

If you're looking for tips on how to be an Asian dandy, follow Wang on Instagram now.

3. Liang Jiyuan

Chinese model Liang Jiyuan has all the makings of a style star. He not only walked the runways for Louis Vuitton and Neil Barret, but he also appeared alongside fellow Chinese model He Cong in Burberry's 2020 Chinese New Year campaign.

If you're a fan of street style, you'll want to have him on your radar.

4. Lucas Wong

Born Wong Yat-hei to a Thai mother and Chinese father in Hong Kong, Lucas Wong is a member of the South Korean boy band SuperM.

His boyish good looks and flair for fashion has earned him a seat on the front row of Burberry's spring/summer 2020 show.

Wong's unabashed approach to fashion – from hairstyles to jewellery – makes him a style star in his own right.

5. Song Wei Long

At just 21 years old, Song Wei Long has a lot to be proud of. He's on Forbes China's 30 under 30 list, a social media sensation on Chinese networking platform Weibo, as well as a coveted model and actor.

His breakout roles in fantasy romance drama Long For You and Beautiful Reborn Flower catapulted him to stardom in China. With his boyish good looks and charming disposition, Song is now a rising force to be reckoned with.

In August 2020, Song was named Burberry's brand ambassador for China, a move that certainly helped the British label reach a wider audience, thanks to the actor's massive following on Weibo – 12,494,198 to be exact.

Over on Instagram, Song documents candid moments in his life, giving us a glimpse into his style diary with casual oversized t-shirts, cinched blazer moments and chest-baring ensembles.

6. Fan Cheng Cheng

While Fan Cheng Cheng could have followed in the footsteps of his sister Fan Bing Bing by becoming an actor, he instead chose to make a name for himself in the music industry as part of the Chinese boy band Nine Perfect.

The only obvious similarity between the siblings is their penchant for style, and front row appearances at fashion shows.

Before the pandemic changed the way fashions shows were held, Cheng Cheng attended Givenchy's fall/winter 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week and even met then-Creative Director Clare Waight Keller.

A quick scroll through his Instagram shows that his style is an eclectic mix of high fashion and streetwear.

7. Hu Yitian

A Rush to Dead Summer star Hu Yitian has definitely come a long way since his modelling days. But it seems like his rise as an actor has brought him back to where he first started: Fashion.

From attending fashion shows to clinching brand sponsorship deals, Yitian has become an undeniable style icon in the Chinese fashion market.

If his Instagram is anything to go by, Yitian's personal style is made up of two things: A sweater and a well-fitted suit in varying colours, prints and finishes.

ALSO READ: Follow these fashion Instagrammers for the ultimate outfit inspo

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.