7 Christmas beauty gifts under $50 that won’t break the bank

With Christmas right around the corner, it's about time we started filling our lists of presents to get for our family and friends. While there are some we'd love to shower with presents, there are also others whom we'd like to spend a little lesser on.

Whether it's for that gift exchange you have planned with your circle of friends, or even for that colleague you've never met since the start of the pandemic, we've got you covered.

From makeup to skincare, here we've rounded up some of the latest wallet-friendly beauty giftsets any skincare enthusiast or makeup aficionado will appreciate this Christmas.

The Body Shop Banana & Bliss Haircare Gift, $35

PHOTO: The Body Shop Know someone who could use some help with her haircare routine? You probably do. Whoever it’s for, this Banana & Bliss Haircare set by The Body Shop is the perfect gift that will soothe any hair woes. Targeted for those with a dry and frizzy mane, this haircare duo fights frizz while keeping your hair looking smoother and softer than ever. And did we mention, it smells amazing too? Buy it here.

Frank Body Party S'More Scrub & Lip Tint Kit, $50 PHOTO: Sephora The gift of good skin will never go unappreciated. In this case, if you’re on the hunt for a gift set that will keep you feeling soft and smooth this holiday, then look over to Frank Body’s Party S’More Scrub & Lip Tint Kit. Within the set, you’ll find the brand’s Buff Marshmallow Body Scrub that works to slough off dead skin cells, as well as a Whip Marshmallow Lip Scrub and a Pout Marshmallow Lip Tint that will leave your lips feeling lush and ready to smooch your holiday sweetie. Buy it here.

Tatcha Pore-Perfecting Cleanser + Hydrate Skincare Set Mini, $40 PHOTO: Sephora Many swear by Tatcha’s skincare collection for good reason. While most of them come with a pretty expensive price tag, these skincare must-haves truly live up to the hype. While you may not want to spend a bomb on that gift of yours, you can, however, opt for a more affordable set with Tatcha’s Pore-Perfecting Cleanser + Hydrate Skincare set. The two-step mini ritual consists of an exfoliating cleanser that gently unclogs and cleanses your pores while the brand’s iconic Water Cream – a lightweight moisturiser – is formulated with Japanese nutrients that helps to minimise excess sebum production. Buy it here.

innisfree Green Tea Seed Cream Set, $34 PHOTO: innisfree Whether you’re dealing with dry skin, or you’re travelling to a country where it’s a little colder, this new Green Tea Seed Cream Set by innisfree will have you covered for the holidays. Within the set, you’ll find three skincare essentials including the Green Tea Seed Cream, Green Tea Seed Skin and Green Tea Seed Essence-In-Lotion, which boasts innisfree’s most iconic moisturising ingredient – the Beauty Green Tea – which helps to hydrate and soothe your skin to achieve a healthy and dewy glow. Buy it here.

Fenty Beauty Resting Peach Face Duo, $38 PHOTO: Sephora Perfect for the makeup lover in your life, this iconic duo set is a bang for the buck because you get the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Peach Face and Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Peach Pout, all for the price of one. The shades are also universal so it works with any skin tone. What many love about Fenty’s signature Gloss Bomb is that it’s enriched with shea butter so it keeps your puckers feeling and looking plumped in just one swipe, it’s cream blush boasts a lightweight formula that doesn’t feel greasy or heavy on the skin, and feels comfortable even when you have your mask on. Buy it here.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Glowing Masks Set (Limited Edition), $31 PHOTO: Sephora Dull skin is now a common concern for many because of stress, staying inside for extended periods and the list goes on. This set, on the other hand, helps you to fix just that and more. Besides revitalising your hair with a Grapefruit sleeping mask, the set also comes with a set of papaya and grapefruit fiber face masks for you to pamper your skin with. Buy it here.

Origins Cleanser, Mask and Gel Moisturiser Trio (limited edition), $30 PHOTO: Sephora A trio of Origins best-selling items in a mini travel size? Yes, please. Now that we have the opportunity to travel again, we have more reasons to splurge on a travel-friendly set that’s sure to come in handy during our trips. Moreover, dealing with maskne can be a real pain, but with this set, we’ll be able to maintain and treat our skin with some TLC even when we’re on the go. The face wash cleanses impurities that can lead to future breakouts, the charcoal sucks out dirt from your pores while the oil-free gel moisturiser hydrates and gives the skin that beautiful and enviably radiant glow. Buy it here. READ ALSO: 7 beauty advent calendars to get you in the Christmas mood

This article was first published in Her World Online.