7 Deepavali gift boxes to give friends and family when you can’t visit

Deepavali is right around the corner (Nov 4), and while it's disappointing that get-togethers seem unlikely due to the pandemic measures, you can still show your love for your family and friends through these thoughtful gifts.

Packaged in beautiful boxes and filled to the brim with sweet treats, you can still honour the tradition of gift-giving to show that you are still thinking about them even during these times.

Below you'll find seven Deepavali gift boxes that we think will make good gifts for the festival of lights.

Dahlia collection, from $48, from Bateel

This calming purple box comes with intricate floral patterns throughout, adding a tinge of elegance to the overall look.

This collection comes in three sizes and you can choose between three different assortments of dates, including biscuits if you opt for the bigger sizes.

Whether the receiver of the box likes plain dates or filled dates, you can opt for the treats you think they would enjoy best.

The filled dates come in an assortment of luxurious fillings and are all packed with nutrients and antioxidants, making it a good option for people who are conscientious about their health.

You can get it here.

Antique dry fruit box, $70, from Punjab Grill

PHOTO: Punjab Grill

If you are looking for a gift box that will last long after the treats are all gone, this antique dry fruit box may be what you are looking for.

True to its name, the box gives off an old, vintage vibe with its faded gold colour and intricate floral designs. It includes four different kinds of dry fruits, namely; pistachios, almonds, walnuts, and cashews.

If you have friends or family that are antique collectors, or you just know someone who really digs the vintage look, this could make a good addition to their collection while also spreading the Deepavali spirit.

You can get it here.

14pc assorted Mithai box, $35, from Moghul Sweets

Mithais are a staple when it comes to Deepavali snacks, and this box comes with 14 different flavours of it. Mithais such as coconut burfis and pedas (in the flavours of the famous mathura peda, kesar and milk) are packed into a simple yet elegant red box.

This is great for those who you know that love a bit of everything, or for times when you aren't sure what the other party likes the best.

You can get it here.

Premium box, $101.65, from The Spice ADDA

If you want to take your Deepavali gifting to a whole new level this year, this premium box includes six different mithai flavours created by Michelin-starred Chef Manjunath Mural.

The flavours include blueberry and almond; mango and lotus; and fig, dates, mulberry, and nuts. The premium size includes 30 mithais, with five of each flavour.

This box is great for gifting to large families where you know that a small gift box isn't going to cut it.

You can get it here.

Classic Floral Bloom, $88, from Rang Mahal

This gift box is designed with the colours of the rainbow, a perfect item to drive away the pandemic blues.

Inside it are 15 mithais in three flavours and one savoury snack. The mithai flavours include Pista Bufri, Coconut Ladoo, and Dates and Oats Mithai. The savoury snack is roasted cashews with a hint of Kerala Pepper.

If you know someone who loves to break up their sweet snacks with the occasional taste of savoury, this is a good option.

You can get it here.

Reunite, $49, from Shangri-La Singapore

In a royal red box with gold embellishments, Reunite comes with 12 traditional mithais in four different flavours of Strawberry Peda, Coconut Jaggery Ladoo, Besan Ladoo, and Sesame Ladoo.

Since the announcement that Singapore will proceed with the current Covid-19 measures until Nov 21, 2021, getting together with friends and family during this time is almost impossible.

However, the Reunite box is named aptly. Giving this box is as if promising the receiver a reunion in the future.

You can get it here.

Mithai Gift Box, $58, from Triffin Room

Triffin Room, one of Singapore’s oldest Indian restaurants, has created an exclusively curated mithai box set to celebrate Deepavali. The box is orange-pink with a deep, rich blue on top and pink cut-out patterns.

The mithais are all handcrafted by Chef Kuldeep Negi, with five flavours of mithais and three of each in the box. The mithais offer festive flavours through the usage of premium fruits, nuts, and spices.

Some flavours include the yellow lenti and cheese Moong Dal Burfi and the pistachio, rose petal, and saffron Pista Paan.

You can get it here.

READ MORE: Celebrate Deepavali and a rich culture at the Indian Heritage Centre

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.