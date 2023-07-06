7 dos and don'ts in safely washing hair during pregnancy

Being pregnant is a special time in a woman’s life that comes with many changes to her body.

During this time, women often have many questions about how to care for themselves and their babies, including whether it is safe to wash their hair.

We will discuss the safety of washing hair during pregnancy and provide some crucial dos and don'ts for women to follow.

It is important to remember that pregnant women should always consult with their doctor when considering any changes to their hygiene and beauty routine.

Doctors can provide advice specific to each patient's situation and health history.

Additionally, there are some general guidelines that can be followed to ensure both the mother and baby are safe.

1. Do opt for a milder shampoo and conditioner

When it comes to washing your hair during pregnancy, one of the key things to remember is to opt for a milder shampoo and conditioner.

Many commercial shampoos or conditioners are filled with harsh chemicals and fragrances that can be harsh on your hair and scalp.

This can cause irritation and dryness, which can be uncomfortable during pregnancy.

Look for the ones specifically designed for pregnant women or those that are labelled as "gentle" or "mild".

These types of products are gentler on your hair and scalp, and can help keep it healthy and hydrated during your pregnancy.

2. Don't scrub your scalp too vigorously

When washing your hair during pregnancy, it is important to not scrub your scalp too vigorously.

This can be especially tempting if you have an itchy scalp, but vigorous scrubbing can irritate the scalp, leading to further itching and possibly even infection.

Use a gentle, circular motion when washing your hair.

If your scalp requires further exfoliation, use a gentle exfoliating scrub that is safe for use during pregnancy.

3. Don't use products with harsh chemicals

When it comes to washing your hair during pregnancy, it is important to be mindful of the products you use.

Harsh chemicals and ingredients can irritate the scalp and even lead to skin issues and other health risks.

To ensure that you are safe, opt for products that are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and other harsh chemicals.

Natural and organic ingredients are always the best option, as they are gentle and nourishing for both your scalp and hair.

4. Do consider a moisturising shampoo

While pregnant, it is important to maintain a healthy haircare routine. When washing your hair, do consider a moisturising shampoo.

These shampoos are gentle, free of harsh chemicals and can help maintain the natural oils in your scalp and strands.

Additionally, consider a conditioner that will provide extra moisture for your hair and scalp.

5. Don't use hot water

It is important to remember not to wash your hair with hot water. Hot water can be drying and may cause an itchy scalp, dandruff or both.

It can also damage your hair’s natural oils, making it more prone to breakage. It is best to use lukewarm or cold water when washing your hair during pregnancy.

Additionally, shampooing your hair with warm water and then rinsing it with cool water can help close your hair cuticles, which will make your hair appear shinier once it is dry.

6. Do rinse thoroughly

Rinse thoroughly. This isn’t just important for removing product residue, but for rinsing out any chemicals that may have found their way into your hair.

Be sure to cover your entire scalp, as well as your hair strands from root to tip.

Finally, rinse your hair in cold water. This helps to close up the cuticles of the hair, helping to protect it from damage and frizz.

7. Don’t forget to use a deep conditioner

Pregnant women should use a deep conditioner to keep their hair healthy and hydrated.

It’s important to use a conditioner specifically designed for the hair type of the individual.

For example, pregnant women with curly hair should use a conditioner specifically designed for their hair type.

This will ensure that the hair remains healthy and hydrated throughout the pregnancy.

In conclusion, while it is safe to wash your hair during pregnancy, it is important to consider the type of products you are using and your own individual needs.

If in doubt, consult your healthcare provider for advice.

By following these tips, you can keep your hair healthy and beautiful during pregnancy.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.