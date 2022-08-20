7 dreamy glasshouse cafes in Singapore to spend your afternoon at

With floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sometimes even transparent ceilings, glasshouse-style cafes make for gorgeous spaces to while away your time and enjoy a cup of coffee or meal within a serene light-filled environment. We've rounded up the cafes that are clear winners, from one in the heartlands to two dining spots surrounded by lush greenery at Gardens by the Bay.

This beautiful glass structure is located in the heartlands, within The Alps Residences compound in Tampines and is open to the public. And if you're wondering about the name of the cafe, that's because it's, well, "around the corner". We aren't jesting.

If you're residing in the neighbourhood or *ahem* around the area and looking for a late-night sugar hit, then this is where to check out. It opens till 2am daily, and specialises in gelato. Flavours run the gamut from Pistachio to Banana Cream, Arabica Coffee, Maple Granola and Speculoos, and you can choose to pair yours with a cone or a fluffy waffle.

It's also got a selection of coffee, tea and mocktails.

Around is at 01-51 Alps Residences, 115 Tampines Street 86, Singapore Singapore 528537. Opens daily, 12pm to 2am.

The Glasshouse

Its name is pretty much self-explanatory - full-height glass windows flank this minimalist cafe located within Chijmes, which is dotted with foliage to recall a greenhouse. Dive into brunch and casual grub here, from open-faced toasts to burgers, to sandwiches and risotto, as well as chicken and granola bowls. Get a fresh brew, from espressos to matcha lattes, to wash it all down.

The Glasshouse is at #01-03 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street, Singapore 187996.

Hortus

Hortus restaurant is located within the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, which is itself a humongous glass greenhouse.

With the surrounding flora, terracotta tiles, wooden elements, and fabric canopy, you'll feel like you're on an idyllic Mediterranean getaway. Then there's the food, which sees Mediterranean classics like falafel salad, wood-fired grilled seafood, shakshuka, tagines, and other rustic dishes.

Or stop by for its afternoon tea ($58++ per pax), and dive into bites like a Madras curry egg sandwich, Quiche Florentine, beef and lamb en croute, tarts, pies and scones.

Hortus is at Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953. Opens Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm. Visit its website for more information.

Runes Cafe

By the same people behind Glyph Supply Co, this cafe belongs to and is located at the food processing and investment holding company Wilmar International Limited's headquarters at One-north.

Glass panels surround the cafe so it's flooded with natural light, and the interiors are decked in muted hues and plush seats with wooden tables. It generally caters to the office crowd and only opens on weekdays. Menu-wise, there's nothing fancy here, but you can dive into protein and sushi rice bowls, salads, pastries and sandwiches.

But if you're looking for a good cup of java, you can expect one here with speciality brews from sister brand Glyph Supply Co.

Runes Cafe is at Wilmar International Limited Headquarters, 28 Biopolis Road, Singapore 138568. Open from Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 4pm. Closed on weekends and public holidays.

Mylo's

If the heat is getting to you while you're at Gardens by the Bay, cool off with a gelato at Mylo's.

Taking over what was previously Fennel Cafe, this 90-seater space is outfitted with full-height glass windows that afford views of the greenery outside while you enjoy air-conditioned comfort. Or if you like, there's also offers al fresco sitting.

You'll get a choice of over 20 seasonal gelato flavours ($6 for a single scoop, $9 for a double), from Coconut Pandan to Jasmine Oolong and Lychee Raspberry Rose, to boozy ones like Margarita and Gin Tonic. And you can have them in a cup or cone, or with a brownie, waffle, or grilled brioche bun. There are also pastries, sandwiches and cakes.

Not only is it a pet-friendly cafe, Mylo's also has various dog treats for your pooch too, such as homemade dog biscuits and popsicles.

Mylo's is at Gardens by the Bay's Active Garden, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-01, Singapore 018953. Visit its website for more information.

Dewgather

Taking inspiration from Australia's cafe scene, you can sip on speciality java while chilling amidst contemporary surroundings with a see-through ceiling as well as windows that bathe the space in natural light.

The focus is on casual brunch fare, and the cafe serves up plates like salmon avocado toast, waffles and fried chicken, chicken parma and chips, toasties, and crumpets topped with ricotta and lemon curd.

Dewgather Coffee House is at #01-46 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617. Visit its website for more information.

Hub & Spoke

If you're over at the Changi and looking for a spot to rest and recharge, then make your way to Hub & Spoke.

Enormous windows run the length of the establishment, which sports a colonial-inspired aesthetic, and offers a view of the grassy lawn outside. Refuel with classic breakfast options like eggs benedict, pasta and sandwiches, as well as local delights like kaya toast, laksa and nasi lemak as mains.

Hub & Spoke is at 60 Airport Boulevard #01-T2S-02, Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore 819643.

