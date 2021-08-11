Changi Airport has unveiled 4 dreamy wedding locations, including a glasshouse cafe

While newlyweds-to-be used to only be able to take wedding photos at Jewel Changi Airport, they can now have its iconic HSBC Rain Vortex as the backdrop to their nuptials.

Changi Airport has opened up four stunning weddings for wedding couples, from the expansive Cloud9 Piazza to the newly opened glasshouse cafe that is Hub & Spoke. Getting hitched? Here’s where to consider:

Cloud9 Piazza

PHOTO: Changi Airport

You’ll quite literally be on cloud nine at this picturesque venue, which is located at Jewel’s topmost level and set before the Vortex as well as the canopy bridge.

The airport has also partnered five-star hotels and catering partners so you can be sure of a gastronomical affair for up to 200 of your guests, from a sumptuous six-course Chinese dinner to a four-course Western menu — all come with free-flow soft drinks and an option of a beer barrel.

There’ll also be Jewel-themed wedding favours as keepsakes for your loved ones, and you can even choose from a slew of complimentary add-ons — think a hotel suite stay to additional alcohol for guests. Or add on to the fun a Canopy Park attraction access pass for guests.

Got pre- or post-wedding parties planned? You can book additional venues, too.

Reception at Cloud9 Piazza (min. 100 pax) starts from $180++ per pax.

Valley View Private Suite

PHOTO: Changi Airport

If you prefer a more intimate soiree, the Valley View Private Suite at level four of Jewel Changi Airport could be what you’re after. This air-conditioned space boasts an exclusive balcony with a glorious view of the Shiseido Forest Valley and lush greenery.

Wedding decor includes a lush floral arch, and a cosy reception can also be held within the luxurious comfort of the premium suite.

A solemnisation ceremony at Valley View suite starts from $1,888++.

Canopy Park

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Or exchange your vows in an outdoor al fresco space (in air-conditioned comfort) at Canopy Park, where you’ll be surrounded by a gorgeous garden setting.

Here, you can pledge your love underneath a three-metre-high flower arch located near the Topiary Walk. Meanwhile, guests can enjoy light bites at the plush Jewel suite (Level 4), which can also double as a space for a tea ceremony before the solemnisation ceremony.

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Hub & Spoke

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Couples torn between an indoor or outdoor party or dreaming of a glass wedding venue, cast your sights on Hub & Spoke.

This glasshouse cafe opened its doors just last year and is nestled along the Changi Airport Connector (near Terminal 2).

The 400 sqm of indoor and outdoor space can comfortably seat up to 100 guests (with safe management measures), and you can celebrate in the fully-conditioned glasshouse cafe or take it outside to the alfresco and lawn area. Got a furkid you’d like as part of your celebration? Pets don’t have to be leashed at this pet-friendly cafe.

Foodwise, there’s a menu of canapes that include nasi lemak, sliders and wings, as well as a full-course menu with Western fare like grilled salmon. Halal options are available.

The canapes menu starts from $48++ per person (minimum 50 persons) and the full-course menu starts from $65++ per person (minimum 50 persons).

For more details, visit Changi Airport’s website.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.