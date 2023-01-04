7 family values that help kids tell right from wrong

Teaching kids right from wrong is an important part of parenting.

While there are many different ways to do this, one effective approach is to focus on instilling a set of core family values. By teaching kids these values, you can help them understand what is right and wrong and guide their behaviour in a positive direction.

Remember, family values are a set of principles that you consider important as a family. And for your children to understand it deeply, you need to take the time to instil it in them so that they will grow up having these values in their core.

Values differ for every family, but here are seven important family values that can help kids understand right from wrong, and movies to read or books to watch that highlight those values.

Respect

Teaching kids to respect others is essential for helping them understand what is right and wrong. This means showing kindness and consideration towards others, listening to their ideas and feelings, and treating them with dignity.

To teach your kids respect, you need to show them how to respect others, listen to their ideas and feelings, and treat them with consideration and dignity.

Model how to give respect to other people's things and even their time. You can also have regular discussions about respect and provide opportunities for your kids to practice showing respect in their interactions with others.

Books and movies that showcase respect

The Golden Rule by Ilene Cooper shows the value of treating others the way you want to be treated.

My Mouth is a Volcano by Julia Cook shows the value of listening to others and respecting their ideas.

The Croods (Dreamworks) shows the value of respecting and supporting each other within a family.

Honesty

Honesty is an important principle that should be part of your family values. This means telling the truth, being transparent, and admitting when you've made a mistake. It also means being honest with yourself.

To teach your kids honesty, you can be transparent and truthful in your own behaviour and admit when you've made a mistake.

Also, refrain from setting unrealistic expectations and showing disappointment when these expectations aren't met. Showing your child that you love them for who they are will encourage them to be their most authentic self.

You can also have regular discussions about honesty and provide opportunities for your kids to practice being honest in their interactions with others.

Books and movies that showcase honesty

The Honest-to-Goodness Truth by Patricia C. McKissack is a story about a girl who learns the importance of honesty after she tells a lie. This book teaches kids the value of honesty and the consequences of lying.

The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf is a story about a bull who prefers to sit and smell the flowers instead of fighting. This book teaches kids the value of being true to themselves and not conforming to societal expectations.

Inside Out by Pixar shows the value of honesty and emotional intelligence.

Responsibility

Responsibility is about taking care of yourself, your belongings, and your environment.

Teaching kids to be responsible can help them understand the importance of taking care of themselves and their surroundings and making choices that are responsible and considerate.

To teach your kids responsibility, you can show them how to take care of themselves, their belongings, and their environment.

Entrust them to carry out age-appropriate tasks or chores at home. Give them the freedom to make their own choices and hold them accountable for their actions and decisions, so they will learn how it is to be responsible at a young age.

You can also have regular discussions about responsibility and provide opportunities for your kids to practice being responsible in their daily lives.

Books and movies that showcase responsibility

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, shows the value of responsibility and taking care of oneself.

The Berenstain Bears' Trouble with Money by Stan and Jan Berenstain, shows the value of responsibility and fairness.

The Lion King by Disney shows the value of responsibility and leadership.

Fairness

Fairness is about treating others the way you want to be treated and not giving preferential treatment to anyone. Teaching kids to be fair can help them understand what is right and wrong and make decisions that are fair and just.

To teach your kids fairness, you can treat others the way you want to be treated and not give preferential treatment to anyone.

You can also have regular discussions about fairness and provide opportunities for your kids to practice being fair in their interactions with others.

Let them know they do not always have to win or end up on top, and that they need to be gracious when they lose or fail at something.

Books and movies that showcase fairness

The Golden Rule by Ilene Cooper is a story about a group of animal friends who learn about the importance of treating others the way you want to be treated. This book teaches kids the value of respect and fairness.

The Tortoise and the Hare by Aesop shows the value of fairness and perseverance.

Toy Story (Disney/Pixar) shows the value of fairness and co-operation as the characters work together to overcome challenges.

Compassion

Compassion is about showing empathy and understanding towards others. Teaching kids to be compassionate can help them understand the feelings and experiences of others and make choices that are kind and caring.

To teach your kids compassion, you can show empathy and understanding towards others.

Be kind to a stranger on the street. Give your children some consideration when they make mistakes and let them know you understand them when they are frustrated or upset.

You can also have regular discussions about compassion and provide opportunities for your kids to practice being compassionate in their interactions with others.

Books and movies that showcase compassion

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein is a story about a tree that gives everything it has to a boy who keeps taking from it. This book teaches kids the value of compassion and generosity.

The Lion and the Mouse by Jerry Pinkney shows the value of compassion and forgiveness.

Up by Pixar shows the value of compassion and never giving up on your loved ones.

Perseverance

Perseverance is about sticking with something even when it's difficult and not giving up easily.

Teaching kids to persevere can help them understand that hard work and determination are important for achieving success and making positive choices.

To teach your kids perseverance, you can encourage them to stick with something even when it's difficult and not give up easily. When it comes to their studies, recognise their hard work and effort instead of focusing on their grades.

Make sure to have discussions about perseverance and provide opportunities for your kids to practice persevering in their daily activities.

Books and movies that showcase perseverance

Corduroy by Don Freeman is a story about a bear who perseveres in his search for a missing button. This book teaches kids the value of perseverance and determination.

The Tortoise and the Hare by Aesop shows the value of fairness and perseverance.

The Princess and the Frog by Disney shows the value of perseverance and following your dreams.

Gratitude

Gratitude is about being thankful for what you have and recognising the good things in your life. Teaching kids to be grateful can help them understand the value of what they have and make choices that are appreciative and thankful.

To teach your kids gratitude, you can show them how to be thankful for what they have and recognise the good things in their lives.

You can also have regular discussions about gratitude and provide opportunities for your kids to practice being grateful in their daily lives.

Books and movies that showcase gratitude

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst, shows the value of gratitude and appreciating the good things in life.

The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister shows the value of sharing and being grateful for what you have.

Finding Nemo (Disney/Pixar) shows the value of being grateful for the friends and family who support and care for you.

You can add more to this list of what values you want your children to grow up with. By consistently teaching and reinforcing these family values, you can help your kids understand right from wrong and make positive choices in their lives.

