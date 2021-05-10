7 fashion brands with their own perfume, makeup, and skincare labels

What’s going in the skincare and makeup news this week? Two things you need to know – one, popular fast fashion brand, Zara, is set to launch their first-ever skincare and makeup range in the week ahead. Also, high fashion brand, Valentino will be launching their own makeup label called V Beauty soon.

Sounds exciting, right? Beyond familiar brands like Dior and Chanel beauty, there’s a multitude of fashion brands that carry their own skincare, makeup , and perfume lines.

Here are seven of them which you can easily find in Singapore:

1. Zara

The Spanish fast fashion giant will be launching the Zara Beauty range on 12 May, 2021. From the @zara official Instagram account, it seems like there will be lipsticks, eyeshadows, blush and contour palettes, and eyeliners.

According to the posts, all of their accessibly-priced beauty products were “consciously crafted.” The brand then adds, “We have carefully selected each of our ingredients for clean formulas with no animal testing.”

2. Valentino

Another brand new beauty label slated to launch soon is Valentino Beauty. We’re expecting to see lipsticks, a foundation range, eyeshadows, and a mini makeup clutch.

Excited? While there isn’t a launch date, you can stay updated by following the official Instagram account @valentino.beauty that previously pivoted around the luxury fashion house’s perfumes.

3. Dolce & Gabbana

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana Beauty

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty. Does that ring a bell? If it does, that’s because Dolce & Gabbana Beauty recently launched its flagship store, called La Casa in ION Orchard this mid-April.

And in that store, we saw the full D&G Beauty range – including all of its makeup and fragrances. Prices range from $59 for a lip lacquer to $176 for a tub of foundation.

4. Gucci Beauty

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Of course, there’s Gucci Beauty. Best known for their makeup range of creamy and satin lipsticks, the fashion house recently launched their own skincare range, foundation, face powders, and eyeliner and lip liner pencils.

ALSO READ: 5 fashion insiders making over the beauty industry

5. Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

n September 2020, the Spanish fashion brand Loewe launched a genderless home candle and fragrance series — an extension to the fragrance line that they are known for.

So if you like their handbags (puzzle bag, anyone?), you will be able to nab one of these home candles ($120-$520) or fragrances ($140) in a Loewe store near you.

6. Bvlgari

PHOTO: Bvlgari

The jewellery house of Bvlgari was founded by a Greek family in 1884. Today, it’s based in Italy and has a full-fledged perfumery business of its own — with the latest addition being the candy-shaped Bvlgari Allegra Dolce Estasi Eau De Parfum ($375) launched in Singapore in January 2021.

Top notes include citruses, vanilla and almond, which are rooted to base notes of musk and fresh florals.

7. Burberry Beauty

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

And then there is Burberry Beauty. You may recognise them for their foundations — usually more pigmented, long-wearing, and with higher coverage.

Most recently launched this March was the Ultimate Glow Fluid Foundation ($89), which is basically a foundation with skincare ingredients promising a lighter texture and glowy finish.

ALSO READ: The most searched skincare product in 2020? Face cleansers

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.