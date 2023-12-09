7 head massages and hair spas in Singapore that unlock a world of bliss

It all begins in the head — not just intentions and mental attitude, but also true for mental relaxation and reset. If all that binge-watching or hard work has left a familiar strain in your neck or tension in your head, leave those stresses behind with some "tress" therapy.

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating head spa which gently softens tight muscles in your head and neck while caring for the tresses. These head massages and hair spas in Singapore hone into the scalp veins, releasing tensions and improving blood flow to the brain (helps with memory and concentration), leaving you feeling "light-headed" in a world of bliss.

Moomin Deep Sleep Dry Head Massage

With nearly half of us not getting enough sleep, Moomin’s Deep Sleep Dry Head Massage may just be the thing to lull us into slumber. The rejuvenating massage starts at the scalp and head and reaches into stiff muscles and lymphatic vessels when needed.

Touted as the natural solution to insomnia, tension headaches, and stress, the dry massage gives your brain a much-needed rest, increasing blood circulation and relieving fatigue. With treatments starting from 30 minutes, you might even squeeze in a lunchtime siesta.

Moomin is located at Vivocity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-96, Singapore 098585,+65 6255 3105 & at Funan, 107 North Bridge Rd, #B1-19, Singapore 179105, +65 6970 0767. Open daily, 11am -9pm. Deep Sleep Head Massage starts from $48 for 30 minutes.

One Day Head Care and Wellness

Specialising in the ancient Chinese technique of Meridian massage, the therapists at One Day Head Care and Wellness hit all the right spots with their head and neck massages.

Besides targeting the acupressure points with their fingers, they use gua sha massage tools and techniques to alleviate stiffness and improve energy flow. The session also includes an herbal hair and scalp treatment, which cleanses the scalp pretty well (good for oily scalp) and leaves hair feeling soft and flowy.

After all that kneading, the session ends with a soothing rainbow rain shower that gently caresses.

One Day Head Care and Wellness is located at The Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #03-80, Singapore 059817, p.+65 8778 7794. Open Mon- Fri 11.30am -8.30pm, Sat -Sun 11am -8.30pm. First trial $58.

Oscar Head Spa

Oscar Head Spa uses hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved products in its signature head spa. After a scalp analysis, their trained therapists will take you through cleansing, scalp exfoliation, and moisturisation, together with a massage and treatment steam.

The 75-minute experience will leave you feeling fully refreshed and squeaky clean in the head. Have specific hair concerns? Opt for their advanced services like anti-ageing scalp treatment, white hair treatment, or hair growth treatment.

When you are done, be treated to stunning city views through their floor-to-ceiling windows.

Oscar Head Spa is located at 6 Eu Tong Sen St #11-11, Soho, #1 The Central, Singapore 059817, +65 8380 3988. Open Mon – Sat 11am -9pm, Sun 11am -9.30pm. First trial $58.

Johwa Hair and Living

Retreat into the tranquil Johwa En Foret Head Spa and let the fresh, natural scents take you through the calming hair spa treatments.

Rest easy on the plush head spa beds and let the certified spa managers work their magic through the Chrono-Beauty technique, an anti-ageing treatment that aligns with the natural rhythms of the body.

From personalised scalp treatments to soothing massages with hot stones, your experience at this Korean spa will end with a 20-minute blow dry, leaving you feeling and looking your best.

Johwa Hair and Living is located at 15 Stamford Rd, #01-64/65 Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore 178906, p.+65 8860 6741. Open Tue – Sat 10am -9pm. Closed Sun & Mon. Johwa En Foret Head Spa treatments start from $150.

Lily Head & Hair Spa

With different treatments on its menu, Lily Head & Hair Spa offers a treat for your senses and healthy locks.

Nourish your scalp with the relaxing Raw Honey Head Spa, which uses the power of pure Hungarian acacia honey to improve scalp conditions. Reach for the deeper tensions with the Cream Bath Experience — 45 minutes or 60 minutes — with its pressure point massage and warm scalp cream that will ease all the tight spots.

Turn up your experience with the Carbonated Scalp Cleanse; for an added $20, have your scalp deeply cleansed by carbonated foam.

Lily Head & Hair Spa is located at 6A Shenton Way, OUE Downtown Gallery, #03-16, Singapore 068815, p.+65 6222 7551. Open Mon – Fri 9am -8pm, Sat – Sun 10am – 6pm. Treatments start from $90.

You Are My Sunshine

The Korean salon known for its lush interior runs the Sunshine Head Spa to bring us a luxurious head spa experience fit for a Queen.

Its private space, with premium salon seats, offers a piece of paradise amidst the bustling Orchard Road. Sit back and unwind with a head and shoulder massage accompanied by soothing aromas. The experience continues with deep scalp replenishing, head node combing with head spa tools, and hot steam ion treatment.

Pamper yourself with elevated options, which include the Naturia Forest Bath + Massage or a Rain Shower Spa.

You Are My Sunshine is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #03-06 Orchard Central Singapore 238896, +65 8887 8805 . Open daily 10am -8pm. Treatments start from $80+.

Zen Beauty

The 90-minute Aqua Head Spa at Zen Beauty combines a blend of essential oils, deep cleansing for your scalp, and a Signature Water Head Spa Detox comprising more than 30 types of Chinese herbs.

Their trained therapists don’t just stop at the head; they’ll even work on your face with the relaxing face therapy and nourish your hair with an extensive hair care treatment — an all-around therapeutic water spa experience to relax and detox at the same time.

Zen Beauty is located at three locations around Singapore; please refer to their website for complete details. Aqua Head Spa runs $68 for a 90-minute session.

This article was first published in City Nomads.