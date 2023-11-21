Chill out at the best spas in Singapore: Affordable, mid-range, luxury

What was the last thing that made you stressed?

For me, it’s the ordeal of trying to squeeze onto the crowded train during the morning rush hour before having fully woken up.

Let’s face it, we all need a break, and mental health is no joke. In this article, we’re diving into the world of spas, but we’re keeping it real for every wallet size.

Whether you’re down for a budget-friendly chill sesh under $80, ready to splash a bit for a mid-range treat between $80 and $150, or looking to go all out on a luxe pampering extravaganza above $150, we’ve got the 411 on spas that won’t break the bank. Because, hey, taking care of yourself shouldn’t be a luxury — it’s just part of the game.

So, let’s check out these spots around Singapore that got your back, whatever your budget, all in the name of keeping our sanity intact.

Name of spa Price Han-Yoku From $28 (members) / $32 (non-members) Tamarind Spa From $40 Yunomori Onsen and Spa $48.60 (entry to onsen) / from $51.84 (for massages) Spa-1 From $51.84 Urban Spa From $58 G Spa Spa admission from $60 (member price) / $72 (non-member) Ikeda Spa From $90 Spa Esprit From $90 Aramsa Spa From $98 Sofitel So Spa From $100 Dior Prestige La Suite From $150 The Fullerton Spa From $180 Pablo Blau Salt Rooms From $190 Sulwhasoo Spa From $240

Affordable spas in Singapore below $80

G Spa

One of the few 24-hour spas in Singapore, G Spa located near Mountbatten and Dakota stations offers a variety of treatments from full body massages and hot stone therapy to facial treatments and body scrubs. Its signature Gateway to Vitality package (from $130) is a comprehensive deep-tissue therapeutic body treatment that’s designed to improve energy flow.

Even if you don’t want any treatment, you can pay an entry fee to just use the spa and get access for 24 hours to a hot and cold pool, steam room, sauna room, relaxation lounge and buffet.

Price: Spa admission from $60 (member price) / $72 (non-member)

Address: 102 Guillemard Road, #02-02, S399719

Contact: Website / 6280 8988 / enquiries@gspa.com.sg

Promotions: Check social media for promos

Yunomori Onsen and Spa

No need to head to Japan for an onsen when you can have one in Singapore. Yunomori Onsen & Spa combines Thai massage treatments with the mineral-rich waters of its Japanese onsen.

The signature bath contains magnesium sulfate which is known for detoxification, the silk bath is one with hydrogen-filled microbubbles, a bubble bath, a jet bath and a hot and cold bath. Lounge in the steam room or sauna to first open your pores before immersing yourself in the water.

There are also different massage treatments including Thai massage, aromatherapy massage and deep tissue massage, as well as hair removal treatments including IPL.

Price: $48.60 (entry to onsen) / from $51.84 (for massages)

Address: 1 Stadium Place #02-17/18 Kallang Wave Mall, S397628

Contact: Website / 6386 4126 / 6385 7985 / info@yunomorionsen.com.sg

Promotions: Five per cent off during birthday month with a membership package or Yunomori Passport

Tamarind Spa

Nestled in the well-heeled enclave of Serangoon Gardens is the Tamarind Spa. If you’re looking for full-body pampering, you’re in the right place.

It’s got an extensive menu of massages, body treatments, scrubs, aroma hydrotherapy, and even slimming massage, body wraps and waxing services! Since July 2023, the spa has also started offering aesthetic facials. You’ll be in for whole-body relaxation and rejuvenation.

Price: From $40

Address: 8A Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557260

Contact: Website / 6285 2696 / thetamarindspa@yahoo.com.sg

Promotions: 20 per cent off on birthday month. Check for more promotions.

Urban Spa

Unwind at the Urban Spa with a selection of massages for the feet and body, or revitalise your skin with its range of facials, body treatments, and hair removal services. A 45-minute foot reflex session starts from $58 while a body scrub starts from $80. If you want something more encompassing, the Swedish massage starts from $100 for 45 minutes.

There are also add-on services such as ear candling, guasha and cupping for a more holistic treatment.

Price: from $58 (foot reflexology)

Address: Peninsula Shopping Centre, 5 Coleman St, #03-09 Excelsior Shopping Centre, S179805

Contact: Website / 6337 6377 / info@urbanspa.sg

Promotions: Various discounted promotions for first-time customers

Spa-1

Take a day off to enjoy the varied facilities at Spa-1. With spa passes starting from three hours ($51.84), a full-day ($73.44), and a full-day couple/buddy pass ($116.64), you get access to the themed saunas and baths.

Try the Himalayan salt Sauna, Cassia Seed Sauna, Finnish Sauna for a different experience, or the hot slate therapy designed for relaxation. There’s also an oxygen room to boost immunity and reduce headaches and an ultrasonic bubble bath.

Take advantage of the ice bath and cold chamber — cold is said to boost muscle recovery and reduce pain and inflammation.

Price: from $51.84 (for a three-hour pass)

Address: 511 Guillemard Rd, #B1-01 Grandlink Square, S399849

Contact: Website / 6846 1775 / 9806 8001 (WhatsApp) / info@spa-1.com.sg

Promotions: One-for-one promo for the Oxygen Room for $16.20 (valid till Dec 31, 2023). Check Facebook for other promos.

Han-Yoku

Try out hot stone therapy, a detoxification treatment that uses infrared rays to increase blood flow and promote sweating. The process supposedly releases toxins from your body through the sweat and apparently has no smell and does not leave you sticky.

Han-Yoku uses volcano ceramic tiles from Japan. A session also lets you make use of the massage chairs and an herbal foot soak, plus you get a free fruit platter and fruit enzymes!

Price: from $28 (members) / $32 (non-members)

Address: 200 Pandan Gardens, #02-04, Singapore 609336

Contact: Website / 9363 4248

Promotions: $19 for first time trial

Best mid-range spas in Singapore between $80 to $150

Ikeda Spa

Experience the luxury of a Japanese spa from Singapore at Ikeda Spa. The established spa has been around since 2009 with its signature hinoki onsen bath made from Japanese cypress wood. The wood is said to release mineral oils with soothing scents and anti-bacterial properties.

Combine a visit to the bath with therapeutic massage treatments that include prenatal and sports massage or body scrubs (e.g. seaweed anti-cellulite wrap, rice bran whitening). It also has facial services catered to different skin conditions such as acne, anti-ageing, as well as hair removal services.

Price: from $90

Address: Bukit Timah Rd, #787, S269762

Contact: Website / 6469 8080 / info@ikedaspa.com

Promotions: Check website

Spa Esprit

With a range of holistic treatments to deliver "good vibes from the inside-out", the local brand established in 1996 is known for its aromatherapy massages and facial treatments.

It has also evolved to provide new-age alternative therapies such as sound healing and homoeopathy. Its consultants can even custom blend your own personal essential oil.

You can also take the spa experience home with its essential oil blends. Spa Esprit’s website also provides a resource of articles on how to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

Price: From $90

Address: Three locations at Wheelock Place, Great World City, Raffles City

Contact: Website / 6479 0070 (Wheelock) / 6468 1292 (Great World City) / 6333 9530 (Raffles City)

Promotions: 30 per cent off the first facial for new customers. Visit Facebook for more info.

Aramsa Spa

Where better to relax than in nature? Aramsa Spa’s main branch is located in Bishan Park with a garden concept. Designed to help you relax, its treatments include anti-stress therapy, exfoliation therapy, and detox therapy.

Facials are also available using luxe products from well-known brands such as Elemis and Skinceuticals.

What’s more, those with kids can make your spa session a bonding time with them as Aramsa also offers body and face therapies for those aged four to 12.

Price: From $98

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Bishan Park 2 S569932 / 20 Merchant Court S058281

Contact: Website / 6456 6556 (Bishan) / 6239 1780 (Merchant Court) / enquiries@aramsaspas.com

Promotions: Check website

Sofitel So Spa

If you’re looking for a staycation or an extended time away, head to Sofitel’s So Spa for some R&R. The luxurious spa set in a heritage building is the largest Sofitel spa in the world and has 14 treatment rooms, a private garden with a lap pool, an outdoor whirlpool and two waterfall pools, indoor hot and cold pools and steam rooms.

Try the signature Sentosa Massage or if you’re feeling adventurous, the Chocolicious Spa Experience which involves a chocolate body scrub.

Address: Sentosa, 30 Artillery Ave, 099957

Contact: Website / 6708 8358 / H9474-TH4@sofitel.com

Price: From $100

Promotions: Check website

Best luxury spas in Singapore for pampering treatments from $150

Pablo Blau Salt Rooms

Salt is said to have therapeutic benefits including detoxifying the body and supporting the immune system.

Pablo Blau Salt Rooms recreates the environment of a salt mine or cave in a more luxe setting with treatment rooms coated in pharmaceutical-grade dry salt crystals to harness the benefits of salt. A generator emits negative ions and salt particles which is said to reduce congestion and calm inflammation.

Choose from various facial treatments including peels, non-invasive cryotherapy, and various anti-ageing treatments.

Price: From $190

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, #02-26A, 179103

Contact: Website / 6261 6885

Promotions: No ongoing promotions

Dior Prestige La Suite

Get the full Dior treatment at the luxurious La Suite. The spa’s treatments are exclusive to Dior and encompass products from the brand’s deluxe skincare range.

Choose from the Prestige Grand Facial Treatment, Brightening and Radiance-Activating Treatment, Age-Delay and Beautifying Treatment, the Dior Homme Treatment for men, and sculpting treatments for facial contours and around the eyes.

Price: From $150

Address: ION Orchard B2-48

Contact: Website / 6634 6686

Promotions: No ongoing promotions

The Fullerton Spa

Have your pampering session in the plush surrounds of The Fullerton Hotel’s spa, which offers a range of restorative treatments. Its signature treatments include the Asian Heritage Signature, a stress-relieving scalp and deep muscle massage, and The Fullerton Signature Facial.

There’s also the option to complete your spa trip with an afternoon tea where you can savour the tea items from the hotel’s restaurant, The Courtyard’s Signature Traditional Afternoon Tea.

Price: From $180

Address: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore 049178

Contact: Website / 6877 8182 / thefullertonspa@fullertonhotels.com

Promotions: Check website

Sulwhasoo Spa

Luxury Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo also has its own spa where you can experience the benefits of its treatments that incorporate traditional Korean rituals and Hanbang skin science.

The basic Moisturising and Comforting Treatment aims to moisturise and soothe the skin using a combination of curated products, while its Signature Ginseng Treatment uses what the brand is best known for — ginseng-based products — to aid skin rejuvenation.

Price: From $240 / $50 for eye care treatment

Address: Sulwhasoo Boutique at Capitol, ION Orchard and Westgate

Contact: Website / 6844 9766 (Capitol)

Promotions: No ongoing promotions

Singapore offers a plethora of spa options for those seeking relaxation. Whether you’re fatigued and in need of a respite from work or simply looking to unwind over the weekend with a bit of pampering, the city boasts some of the finest spas.

Indulge in a diverse array of treatments, ranging from massages and saunas to facials and body treatments, designed to rejuvenate and re-energise you.

