Need some pampering? Here are the best spas in Singapore for massages, facials and more

When you feel beaten and bruised by life, when you look in the mirror and see only the bags under your eyes, it’s time to shut off and have some "peel me a grape and fan me with feathers" time. Well, obviously nobody is actually going to do that for you, but the next best thing is to have someone knead out those aching muscles. And a facial, of course. So, here are some of best spas in Singapore to get yourself some "me time".

Chi, The Spa, Shangri-La Singapore

Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La Singapore offers an exquisite oasis for those seeking personal serenity and well-being. Experience the spa’s Signature Asian Blend Massage (from S$170), a harmonious blend of traditional Asian Techniques, that includes Thai pressure point, Balinese and Malaysian strokes, to restore and balance the body’s energy flow.

Other rejuvenating treatments include the Turkish Body Scrub (S$170), a revitalising experience using eucalyptus and aromatic essences blended with sea salts to leave the skin feeling soft and energised.

Men can also indulge in self care with the HOMMAGE™️ Gentlemen’s Facial (S$165), designed to reduce fine lines and revitalise complexions. The Hot Monoi Oil Scalp and Hair Treatment (from S$18 between Oct-Dec 2023) is also a must-do, inspired by Polynesian beauty rituals, restores moisture and leaves your hair silky and nourished.

For well-rounded wellness journeys we’d recommend the Singaporean Wellness Escape (S$345) with 2.5 hours of serenity and a light, healthy meal, while the SPA-Tea (S$265) package invites you and your friends to enjoy 90 minutes of pampering followed by a delightful local afternoon tea experience.

Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La Singapore is located at 22 Orange Grove Rd, Level 1 Garden Wing, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4818. Open daily 10am-8pm.

g. Spa

Open 24-hours, g.Spa is the epitome of wellness round the clock. Amongst thier signature treatments is the Gateway to Vitality (from S$165 for non-members, S$130 for member), an intense deep tissue body treatment that kneads away pressure points and flush out toxins from the lymphatic system.

However the most popular are the Couple’s Spa Treatment (from S$360 non-member, S$290 member for 2 pax), packed with 60-min massage in a private Couple Room. Not to mention, the complimentary use of all its facilities with a 24-hour spa admission (S$72 non-member, S$60 member) – from hot and cold pools to steam rooms and saunas.

g.spa is located at #02-02, 102 Guillemard Rd, Singapore 399719, p. +65 6280 8988. Open 24 hours daily.

Spa-1

A hit among the Gen-Z, Spa-1 is known for its rather affordable rates. Opt for the Japanese Shiatsu Massage (from S$159.84), that targets acupuncture points to rejuvenate your body. Alternatively, the Signature H-Stone Massage includes a foot soak, hydrating facial mask, hand and arm massage, foot massage, back and shoulder massage, followed by hot stone therapy, well-priced at S$213.84. Keep a look out on their socials pages for exciting deals like the 2 Pax Full Day Pass (S$105.84), or the 1 for 1 Oxygen Room (S$16.20 for 2 pax).

Spa-1 is located at 511 Guillemard Rd #B1-01, Grandlink Square, Singapore 399849, p. +65 6846 1775.

Aramsa – The Garden Spa

For a Bali-like escape, Aramsa – The Garden Spa is the one to pick! The exotic spa is strategically located in a national park to surround wellness seekers with lush greenery, and an aesthetic contemporary design. Take a soak with the Milk & Rose, a nourishing outdoor garden bath (from S$98 for 30mins), or the Aramsa Touch (from S$168), Aramsa’s signature massage featuring a a fusion of eastern meridian and western classical massage techniques. Body and face therapies are also available for kids. Besides the spa treatments, you can get your eyelash extensions done here too or partake in yoga classes to soothe the body and the mind.

Aramsa – The Garden Spa is located at 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Bishan Park 2, Singapore 569932, p. +65 6456 6556. Open Sun-Wed 10am-9pm, Thurs-Sat 10am-10pm.

Auriga Spa, Capella Singapore

The first spa in Singapore to receive a five-star status from Forbes Travel Guide for 13 consecutive years, Auriga Spa at Capella Singapore is a must visit. Nestled in the lush rainforest of Sentosa, the spa is not only a win in terms of the spa treatments, but the aesthetic contemporary designs also look quite good on the Instagram feed. The bespoke, specially-curated menu is on the more expensive side, boasting Senja Sunyi (from S$310), which utilises a combination of warm moon stones, long flowing strokes, stretches and pressure points with hydrating Argan Oil Shea Butter balm. A section of the spa menu is also dedicated to men with treatments like The Sentosa Detoxifving Facial for Men (S$330), a deep cleansing facial that draws out impurities and helps detoxify and replenish the skin.

Auriga Spa is located at Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297, p. +65 6591 5075. Open daily 8am-10pm.

Ikeda Spa

If you like your pampering Japanese-style, then this is for you. Holding the flag high as Singapore’s first Japanese day spa, Ikeda Spa delivers a range of personalised treatments that nods towards traditional Japanese healing techniques, including Ganbanyoku Detox Massage (from S$210), Geisha Organic Facial (from S$270), and also Zen Candle Therapy Massage (from S$210). They’ll also provide you with a body chart to let you select parts of body that you want to work on, before tailoring something just for you.

Ikeda Spa is located at at 787 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269762, p. +65 6388 8080. Open daily 1.30pm – 10.30pm.

Spa Esprit

You’ll likely have heard of Spa Esprit, the homegrown apothecary spa that’s been operating since 1996 with its creative treatments and personal blend of moisturisers, body scrubs, and shower gels customisable to your skin. How does a Ultra Replenishing (S$198 for 75mins) or Botox & Fill (BFF) (S$330 for 80mins) to firm, sculpt and tone your skin with Botox peptides sound? There’s even a Cheeky Chai Detox (S$290 for 105mins) that comprises a drainage massage with heated fragrant mud to flush out all your impurities. It smells darn good too!

Spa Esprit has outlets in Wheelock Place, Great World City, Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Yunomori Onsen and Spa

A Japanese hot spring spa that also offers traditional Thai massages sounds bizarre, but trust us when we say the experience is amazing. The five high-tech onsen baths here offer bubbles, jet, hot and cold settings, and are imbued with hot spring minerals imported from the Land of the Rising Sun itself. The best part is, the entry price of S$48.60 gives you access to all onsens, steam rooms, and saunas – separated by gender. Top it up with a 60-minute Thai Massage (S$111.24) or even an Aroma Oil Therapy (S$168.48) to make your day truly special.

Yunomori Onsen and Spa is located at 1 Stadium Pl, #02-17/18 Wave Mall, Singapore 397628, p. +65 6386 4126. Open daily 10am – 2am.

Elements Wellness

Elements Wellness is one of those places that offer the works, from TCM treatments to chiropractic consultations. Did we mention the Onsen Bath in a handcrafted Koyamaki wood tub too? Talk about comprehensive. While there are more traditional options like sports massages and customised facials, this is the place to go crazy with the treatments available. Before you know it, you might just find yourself sitting in a private jacuzzi.

Elements Wellness has outlets in ION Orchard, The Centrepoint, and 313@Somerset. For treatments & pricing, click here.

AWAY® Spa, W Singapore

AWAY® Spa, like its name suggests, is far from the city, but what a place it is. The award-winning spa is an oasis of modern luxury that looks almost futuristic, whether it’s the sauna, steam room, or vitality pool you’re in – perfect for that indulgent rejuvenation you always wanted. Want to look shinier than the pristine waters of Sentosa Cove? Try the Cove Facial (from S$225) for a hydrating, brightening and uplifting look or the Detox Body Massage (from S$275) to stimulate metabolism and eliminate toxins. Once you’re all done, ease back into the real world in a private garden with healthy spa sips and nibbles.

AWAY® Spa is located at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7290. Open daily 10am–9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.