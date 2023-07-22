The best wallet-friendly spas and massages in Johor Bahru to knead your stress away

Between food and shopping in Johor Bahru, knead your stress and aches away with these affordable spas and massages. Pamper yourself with Thai or Swedish massage, soak in an onsen, or rest your tired legs with a foot massage.

Whichever you choose, you'll leave feeling refreshed and ready to continue your next mission in Johor Bahru.

Thai Odyssey

As Malaysia's largest traditional Thai massage chain, Thai Odyssey prides itself on providing authentic Thai massages.

Let healing hands loosen the knots and soothe your aches with a Thai Traditional Massage (from RM138 (S$40) for 60 minutes) or melt tension in your body with Thai Herbal Therapy (RM213 for 120 minutes), using a heated poultice filled with herbs like lemongrass, turmeric, and kaffir lime.

Their Traditional Foot Massage (from RM73 for 30 minutes) comes with an invigorating foot scrub before the massage.

Thai Odyssey has six outlets around Johor Bahru, please refer to their website for full details.

Siam Oasis

With all of its nine outlets conveniently located within the malls and shopping districts, unwind in Siam Oasis's warm and inviting environments.

Ease your tired feet with their Foot Healing Therapy (from RM71 for 30 minutes) or treat yourself to the Premium Sacha Inchi Aromatherapy massage (from RM163 for 60 minutes), said to promote positive emotions and overall well-being.

They even offer an energy room treatment, with 936 LAE Therapy (from RM110 for 60 minutes), where you can sit and receive benefits like detoxification, improved immunity and metabolism.

Siam Oasis has nine outlets around Johor Bahru, please refer to their website for full details.

Urban Escape Day Spa & Beauty Lounge

From massages to beauty treatments and spa packages, let the experienced therapists at Urban Escape Spa & Beauty Lounge pamper you from head to toe.

Here, you can trim your eyebrows, do your nails or revitalise your skin with the Signature Milk and Honey Paraffin Facial. Relax with a Hot Stone Massage Therapy or indulge in a two-hour Luxury Indulgence Package, which includes a body polish, Swedish massage, deep cleansing facial, and 15 minutes in the steam room.

Urban Escape Day Spa & Beauty Lounge is located at Level 2, Hotel Granada, and East Ledang Clubhouse. Open daily 10.30am to 11pm.

Khatulistiwa Spa

Embracing nature's healing powers, Khatulistiwa Spa sources and uses fresh botanicals from the tropical rainforest in their facial, foot reflexology, and spa treatments.

Find them in the Coconut and Rice Body Scrub (RM158, 50 mins) or the Tanjong Puteri Signature Treatment (RM408, 180 mins), which includes a Royal Floral Foot Spa, a Herbal Poultice Infusion, and the Khatulistiwa Signature Massage.

Set in a warm and inviting environment, the spa offers a choice of essential oils to use, a relaxing heat pillow, and post-treatment drinks.

Khatulistiwa Spa is located at Tanjong Puteri Golf Resort, Jalan Tanjong Puteri 1, 81700 Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia, p.+6 012 372 9338. Open daily 10am to 8pm.

Spa Manja

Housed in a luxurious semi-detached house designed with Balinese structures and landscaped gardens, Spa Manja is an oasis of calm within the city.

It offers a tranquil retreat with relaxing massages, including the Royal Javanese Massage and its Signature Detox Massage. Rejuvenate with body therapies like the Javanese Lulur that softens skin, and the Balinese Boreh to ease aches and pains.

If massage is not your thing, you can book the apa's steam and jacuzzi facilities for relaxation time.

SPA Manja is located at 162, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p.+601133111080 (Whatsapp). Open daily 11am to 11pm.

38⁰C Onsen Spa

Hidden within Resolvere nail salon is the secret 38⁰C Onsen Spa that lets you soak up the goodness of its mineral water.

At RM 298 per person, enjoy a discreet onsen experience within a private room, together with a foot soak, a Kimono wearing experience and desserts. The spa treatment continues with a 60-minute massage to soothe all aches and knots, leaving you with improved blood circulation, glowing skin and a fully relaxed body.

38⁰C Onsen Spa is located at Akademik Suite Block A G, 05, Jalan Austin Heights Utama, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, p. +60 11-7019 7499. Open Tue-Sun 10.30am to 9pm.

Bangkok Spa

Thinking about what's next after your late-night supper? Operating till 5am, Bangkok Spa offers a range of massages to ease those aches and pains.

Let the seasoned therapists stretch, press, and knead the knots away in a Traditional Thai Massage (from RM 62 for 60 minutes) or relax with a Foot Massage (from RM 62 for 60 minutes) to improve blood circulation and restore the body's equilibrium.

A Jacuzzi Spa and Sauna VIP room that fits three persons (Rm 118) awaits those seeking the therapeutic comfort of heat.

Bangkok Spa has three outlets in Johor Bahru, please refer to their website for full details.

ALSO READ: Best spas in Bali: 7 trending spots for facials, body massages and flower baths

This article was first published in City Nomads.