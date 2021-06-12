7 lavish treats to surprise dad this Father’s Day

Mother’s Day is done and dusted off for another year, but that also means Father’s Day is on the horizon. Yes, finding the perfect present for your mum can be tricky, but finding one for your dad is notoriously difficult.

That’s in part because he always claims that he wants nothing from you and he’s satisfied with everything that he has. But before you buy another boring mug for him, consider a gift that he’ll definitely appreciate: food.

Let’s be honest, who can ever turn down a mouthwatering gift — it’s probably the best thing you could ever ask for. And while the heightened may or may not be eased after June 13, your safest bet would be to just hold your celebrations at home with your family.

From sweet to savoury treats, ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the most lavish treats that you can order to surprise Dad with this Father’s Day.

1. Tablescape

Pop open his favourite bottle of wine and indulge in a beautiful Charcuterie & Bread Set ($78) from Tablescape.

Great for your Sunday celebration with your family, the set features an indulgent selection of five artisanal breads, two fresh house-churned butters, truffle oil and a generous array of premium charcuterie.

Some of the savoury favourites here include the pork mortadella, salami, gorgonzola, asiago and Danish brie alongside housemade semi-dried tomato pesto and Spanish olives.

But if you’re looking for a heavier meal, you can also opt for their nine-course Weekend Set (from $98 nett for two pax) that’s available for lunch and dinner.

Start your meal with an Octopus Salad, before indulging in a slice of Pan Seared Duck Foie Gras, and don’t miss out on their tender housemade Beef and Veal Meatballs in Tomato Sauce that’s rich with umami.

Opening hours:

Lunch – 12pm to 2.30pm

Afternoon Tea – 2pm to 5pm

Dinner – 6pm to 10pm

How to order:

E-store: bit.ly/3nx2OVM

Tel: +65 6336 3456

Email hello@tablescape.sg

2. Bedrock & Grill

You would have probably tried a fair share of steaks in your days, but many of them just don’t cut it. Well, that’s if you haven’t tried Bedrock & Grill’s signature cut that might just change your mind.

If your dad loves steaks, then he’ll definitely love sinking his teeth into this Tomahawk Surf & Turf Set ($328+ for four to six persons / $348+ with a bottle of wine).

Within the set, you’ll find Bedrock’s Signature Tomahawk Steak, Grilled Whole Snapper, a choice of two side dishes, and four house-made sauces. With a tantalising selection that will whet your appetite, this set is sure to impress your super-dad.

Date: June 12 to 20, 2021

Opening hours:

Pick up: 11am to 8pm

Delivery: 11.30am to 9.30pm

How to order:

E-store: https://delivery.bedrock.com.sg/

Tel: +65 6238 0054

3. Island Kitchen Collective

Enjoy Father’s Day with a family weekend brunch delivered to your door, with Island Kitchen Collective. Serving up an array of mouthwatering Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines, the eclectic food delivery service offers savoury options for your casual stay-home meals.

Some of the dishes that you can order from their menu include the Braised King Prawns with Vermicelli and Bee Hoon, Smoked Duck Breast with Seafood Fried Rice and Fish Udon with Black Pepper Seafood Sauce.

Alternatively, you can also add other light refreshments like their Dim Sum or Dessert Bentos for your afternoon tea time.

Opening hours: 11am to 9.15pm

How to order:

4. Sunday Catering

This scrumptious festive feast by Sunday Catering will have you sorted this Father’s Day. Made for meat lovers, this meat-fuelled feast is sure to make your dad’s day — just look at the succulent Smoked 100-Day Barley Fed Short Rib.

Patiently smoked for over seven hours creating a fall-off-the-bone perfection, this dish will leave you and your family wanting more.

On top of that, Sunday Catering is also offering other sides such as their Whisky Glazed House Smoked Bacon, Triple Cheese Garlic Sourdough, and Roasted Asparagus with Bacon that you can indulge in. Surely, this feast will definitely be one to remember.

How to order: https://sundaycatering.com/collections/fathers-day-specials

5. Smoke & Mirrors

It’s time to raise a toast to thank dad for all that he’s done! If you and your dad enjoy trying out different fancy tipples, then you’re in for a treat with Smoke & Mirror’s latest offerings.

This time ’round, the bar will be offering a limited-edition Crateful Cocktail Gift Set ($118+) that will feature a crate full of great spirits that dad would enjoy. On top of that, the crate comes with two ready-to-drink Smoke & Mirrors’ cocktails like the Salt Gimlet and Espresso Martini. But that’s not all.

Here, you’ll also find a bottle of Roku Gin, Maker’s Mark bourbon whiskey, two bottles of London Essence Tonic and Ginger Ale mixers in the set too.

But if he prefers trying something new, then he will love Smoke & Mirrors’ range of ready-to-drink signature cocktails that also comes with a complimentary Message On a Bottle service which allows you to personalise a heartfelt message to dad too.

Date: From now, while stocks last

Opening hours:

11am to 8pm, daily

How to order:

E-store: http://www.smokeandmirrors.com.sg

WhatsApp: +65 9380 6313

6. Gyu Bar

Can’t decide between surprising him with some indulgent Wagyu or getting him his favourite bottle of whisky? Why not have the best of both worlds with Gyu Bar’s Hibiki Whisky-Marinated Wagyu Yakiniku ($75; 120g).

Available from June 18 to 27, 2021, you can order this special wagyu highlight that features the coveted Wa Oh wagyu, expertly sliced and steeped in a generous pour of Hibiki Harmony whisky for 24 hours.

Opening hours:

11am to 9pm, daily

How to order:

E-store: www.thegyubar.com.sg

Tel: +65 9150 3164

7. LeVeL33

If the old man loves his beers, then he will definitely like LeVeL33’s personally brewed core beers. Some of the drinks that you can expect from here include the Blond Lager, India Pale Ale, Stout and Wheat Beer, as well as LeVeL33’s very-own Brut Beer, brewed with the same yeast used for the Barons de Rothschild champagne. Of course, to complete your surprise, don’t miss out on the 3-course menu ($66+) that will see tantalising dishes such as Tomato Carpaccio, Roast Pork Collar Ciabatta Sandwich and Tiramisu. Date: June 18 to 20, 2021 Opening hours: 11.30am to 8.30pm How to order: E-store: https://level33.oddle.me/en_SG/ Quote “SELFPICKUP” to get 20 per cent off total bill for self-pick up or drive-thru at pick up point of the Marina Bay Financial Centre (Tower 1) to minimise contact.

This article was first published in Her World Online.