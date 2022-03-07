7 places with fab treats & perks to celebrate International Women's Day

It’s great being a woman in more ways than one. And this International Women’s Day (IWD), it means you can also enjoy exclusive deals or specially curated offerings.

These cafes, restaurants and hotels are celebrating the occasion with a slew of special-edition launches and perks to enjoy with your favourite gal pals, mum or sister.

The Marmalade Pantry

Grab your bestie, sister, or mum and tuck into Marmalade Pantry’s IWD rendition of its signature Afternoon Tea Set, doused in purple and pink hues.

New menu additions include the Purple Yam Macarons, Blush Velvet Petite Cupcakes, and moreish savoury bites such as the Aburi Mentaiko Prawn on Brioche Bun and Roasted Vegetable with Basil Pesto Sandwich. But you’ll also find crowd favourites like the Chilli Crab Vol En Vent, Cranberry Chicken Sandwiches and Taro Swiss Rolls. Wash it all down with two pots of artisan tea by Monogram Tea.

$68++ for two persons. Exclusively available from March 1 to April 30, 2022 for dine-in at all outlets and online.

The tea set is available for takeaway and delivery, as well as dine-in at the Downtown and Novena outlets, 3pm to 6pm daily; dine-in at ION Orchard outlet from 2pm to 6pm from Monday to Thursday; and The Marmalade Pantry Petite Bugis, daily from 2pm to 5pm.

The tea set at The Marmalade Pantry Petite Bugis outlet will only include the new, sweet items – Purple Yam Macaron and Blush Velvet Petite Cupcakes. Visit its website for more.

Burger & Lobster

If you love sinking your teeth into succulent lobster rolls, then Burger & Lobster is where to make a beeline for Burger & Lobster.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant chain has created the Porfirio ($14++,), an exclusive cocktail inspired by the strength of feminity and crafted with Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, citrus, salt, and home-made syrup to accompany your bites.

And at the Raffles outlet, there’ll also be Telmont Reserve Rosé on the menu. The first ten groups of five ladies who dine there on International Women’s Day (Mar 8, 2022) will receive a complimentary bottle of the celebratory bubbly. It’s also available for purchase from now till Mar 31, 2022. ($155++ for the first bottle and $130++ for the second.)

Purple Afternoon Tea at The Fullerton Hotels

The Purple Afternoon Tea, served in tandem with IWD, will be back at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel from March 1 to 31, 2022.

Line your bellies with a free-flow of savouries like dill-cured Norweigian salmon paprika bagel, hickory-smoked duck tartlet with hoisin mayo and violet flower, and a beetroot tartare wafer basket. Leave room for the sweet treats, with aromatic notes of blossoms, berries and citrus. Think mulberry choux pastry, a lavender financier, raspberry citrus tart and elderberry macaron.

And it’ll go to a good cause, too. $5 nett from the proceeds of each Purple Afternoon Tea set will be donated to United Women Singapore, a non-profit organisation that aims to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment by promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for girls and advocacy on the prevention of domestic violence.

The Purple Afternoon Tea will be served at The Courtyard, located at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (from $51++ per adult) and at The Landing Point, located at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore (from $60++ per adult). Call 6877 8911/8912 or email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com for reservations.

Level33

Girl’s night (or day) out? Urban microbrewery Level33 has just the thing. Just for the ladies and only on Mar 8, it is doling out a two-hour free-flow package filled with a range of celebratory drinks including beers, cocktails, prosecco, wines and more for $88++ per person.

Sip on cocktails like Aperol Spritz to Brass Lion Gin & Tonic and mojitos, house-brewed beers, prosecco rose, house-poured wine, and soft drinks as you take in the soaring view of the Marina Bay precinct.

Available on March 8, 11.30am to 10.30pm (last order of free-flow drinks at 8pm). Level33 is at #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018981. Visit its website for more information.

Ichigo Ichie

To honour the day, Japanese restaurant Ichigo Ichie is showcasing the food and art by six Japanese female trailblazers. Chef Akane Eno will transform quality vegetables and seafood into exquisite kappo dishes (from $138++ a person), while fine Japanese pottery and lacquerware (from $79+) fashioned by artisans will be showcased at the restaurant’s gallery space.

The vegetables, seafood, and sake are sourced from three female suppliers who Chef Eno works closely with, including two sakes selected by a female master brewer.

Lunch is available as a five-course menu at $138++ per person and a seven-course menu at

$188++ per person. Dinner is available as a nine-course menu at $350++ per person, or as nine courses at $428++ per person with a specially curated menu upon request.

From March 8 to 12, 2022, 12.30 to 10.30pm. Ichigo Ichie is at Intercontinental Robertson Quay, 02-07A, 1 Nanson Road. Call or WhatsApp 9018 2897, or e-mail reservations@ichigoichie.com.sg for reservations.

Yotel Singapore and Komyuniti

Yotel Singapore and its cocktail bar Komyuniti have come together to roll out a host of International Women’s Day perks throughout selected dates in March 2022.

Start with the exclusively created International Women’s Day Cocktails priced at $9++ each, crafted by Komyuniti’s female mixologist, Sheen Yin. Want to learn how to mix and muddle your own cocktail? Sign up for the ladies-only Private Cocktail Masterclass ($80++ per pax). And for an extra sweet treat, you can redeem a complimentary chocolate waffle ice cream sandwich with $20 spent at the cocktail bar.

In the meantime, whisky aficionados will want to check out the Whisky for Women deal, where you can snag 40 per cent off each glass of premium whiskey at Komyuniti (including The Macallan and Glenfiddich).

Or make it a romantic evening (or one with the woman in your life) with the Romantic Getaway Package that comprises a glass of prosecco on arrival and a three-course set menu for $130++ per couple. Add on an additional $100++ and you can spend the night in a Premium Queen’s room, too!

Dates

March 5 to 10 – International Women’s Day Cocktails at $9++ each and complimentary ice cream sandwich deal

March 27 to 31, 2022 – Whisky For Women promo

March 5 to 31, 2022 – Private cocktail workshop and Romantic Getaway Package

Visit Komyuniti’s website for more information.

Zafferano

Italian restaurant Zafferano is raising a glass to International Women’s Day with a Bellini cocktail promotion on March 7 and 8, 2022.

Priced at $50++ for two glasses, the cocktails will be finished tableside with a pour of Duval-Leroy Brut Reserve NV, the signature champagne of a sixth-generation family-owned champagne house.

Zafferano is at Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.