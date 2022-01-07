7 places to shop for sustainable fashion In singapore

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

The fashion industry is one of the world’s biggest contributors to pollution. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles end up in landfills each year. The industry is also currently responsible for 10 per cent of annual global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

However, as consumers become more aware of climate change and how their over-reliance on fast fashion has a negative impact on the environment, a number of labels have begun to do things differently. From sustainable fashion brands that produce high-quality, eco-friendly collections to online platforms giving a voice to those truly making positive changes, here are nine places to shop for sustainable fashion so you can save the earth in style.

Whispers & Anarchy

Combining Spanish heritage with Southeast Asian culture, Whispers & Anarchy is the brainchild of Sara Ortiz and an up-and-coming slow fashion label from Singapore that offers a lineup of versatile, comfortable, and flattering garments for all shapes and sizes.

Consciously made with naturally-sourced fabrics and ethically manufactured in partnership with a family-run craft workshop based in Bali, you can be assured that everything you buy is sustainable and will last for years to come.

Visit whispersandanarchy.com.

WoonHung

Founded by former visual merchandiser Yvonne Chia, WoonHung offers modern, handmade jewellery that utilises “only abundantly found and natural materials”. The label also has a commitment to “no-waste” with its material-first approach, and works closely with skilled craftsmen to sustain the traditional skills of cottage industries in Cebu, Philippines.

Visit woonhung.co.

OliveAnkara

Ifeoma Ubby first moved to Singapore from Italy to pursue a career in cancer research. She launched OliveAnkara in 2017 after she experienced difficulties sourcing for African fabrics to make her wedding gown.

Known for bright, colourful pieces made from Ankara (commonly known as African prints or African wax prints) fabrics that nod to her heritage, Oliveankara is centered on the concept of slow fashion and zero waste, where unique designs are made in limited quantities.

Visit oliveankara.com.

Bare

Looking for stylish basics that are sustainably-made? Consider Bare, an independent Singapore-based fashion label that doesn’t compromise on quality and longevity.

Founded by Jae Tan and Serena Chan — the duo wanted to set up a "Made In Singapore" sustainable fashion brand that can become longtime investment pieces and simultaneously redefine our relationship with clothes — Bare offers customers stylish, trans-seasonal clothing produced with low-environmental impact.

Visit barelabel.co.

Sans Faff

Founded by former Tiffany & Co Marketing Manager Brandy Dallas, Sans Faff is a relatively new minimalist womenswear label focused on producing limited pieces at limited quantities — to preserve resources and avoid waste.

The label, which is ethically made in Singapore, says no to plastic and thinks sustainability first. Offering a collection of quality, pared back basics in soft and effortless silhouettes, Sans Faff utilises renewable resources such as bamboo fibre, which is the fastest growing plant in the world. Growing at an impressive rate of up to one meter per day, it’s truly a renewable resource.

According to Dallas, “Sans Faff is a call to arms for slow fashion and conscious consumption. We are not perfect, but we are eager to learn and remain incredibly optimistic about the future of fashion and the environment. We all need to do our part to buy less and more responsibly to preserve our planet for generations to come.”

Visit sansfaff.com.

Zerrin

Former fashion and beauty editor Susannah Jaffer founded Zerrin in 2017. The online multi-label boutique offers a selection of emerging sustainable fashion and beauty brands that you won’t find anywhere else. On a mission to empower women to #shopmeaningfully, each label Zerrin works with must respect people and the planet.

From clothing crafted in natural fabrics to hand-made jewellery and organic skincare, the store speaks to the modern women who values quality and sustainability yet doesn’t want to compromise on style. Zerrin also holds regular pop-ups and events with the aim of educating and bringing together a growing community of savvy, conscious women.

Visit zerrin.com.

Source Collections

Vincent Ooi founded homegrown brand Source Collections in 2016 with a mission to create affordable, well-made wardrobe basics out of sustainable materials.

As well as utilising eco-friendly fabrics like Tencel and organic cotton, Source Collections advocates transparency by being upfront about the manufacturers they partner with. When you shop for products on their website, you can see a breakdown of its journey, from the origin of the fabric, and even an analysis of the products true cost.

Visit www.sourcecollections.com.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.