7 rock climbing and bouldering gyms in Singapore to get you hooked on

In the market for conquering heights or embarking on vertical adventures?

In recent years, Singapore has seen a rise in popularity of rock climbing and bouldering enthusiasts. If you've got a penchant for the adrenaline-pumping, whole-body workout, get a grip at these leading rock climbing and bouldering gyms across the lion city.

Boulder Planet

A premier rock climbing and bouldering gym, Boulder Planet focuses on creating a safe, enjoyable, progressive, and community-driven climbing experiences.

Whether you are a novice or a seasoned professional, expect an exceptional experience and state-of-the-art facilities.

One of the brand's main attractions is its diverse and constantly evolving route-setting, keeping things fresh and engaging.

Explore your body's natural aptitude for movement with the Starter Pack (S$50) which comes with an 80-minutes introductory class, two-weeks unlimited entry to Boulder Planet outlets, and rental of climbing shoes.

Monthly and entry passes are also available. If you're looking for an official certificate in Route Setting, you can also join the gym's workshops or certification courses.

Boulder Planet has outlets in Sembawang and Macpherson Road. For more details please visit their website.

Boulder+

A trendy spot, Boulder+ is becoming a frequently talked about name amongst climbers in Singapore.

A gym custom designed by Walltopia, the world's leading wall manufacturer, the spot is ready to meet all your expanding bouldering needs with a custom designed arch, prowl, top out boulders, a beginner wall, a six metres wide endurance and training wall and a mega 60 degrees overhang for long power-endurance problems.

Intro courses (from S$50 to S$70) for noobs and private coaching (from S$90 per module) for avid climbers is available.

Boulder+ has outlets in Kallang and Boon Lay. For more details please visit their website.

Kinetics Climbing

Kinetics Climbing is a bouldering facility, catering to climbers of all levels - from beginners aiming for their first V1, to seasoned veterans seeking more challenging routes.

For a high-quality bouldering experience, the gym offers diverse wall surfaces, regularly updates its routes, and has a dedicated top rope wall for roped-climbing and various instructional courses.

Amongst the offered courses are beginner friendly Climbing 101, Youth Teams, Adult Improver Class as well as certification courses and private coaching. They also facilitate corporate team bonding and group climbing sessions perfect for team-building.

Kinetics Climbing is located at 511 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218153, p. +65 6291 5045.

Open Mondays 4pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Fridays 1pm to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 7pm. For more details please visit their website.

Boulder Movement

With multiple locations throughout Singapore, Boulder Movement is easily the most convenient boulder gym to check out.

The polished and modern gym features a beautiful 40-degree wall, four metres of climbing length and over 9,000 climbing problems waiting to be solved.

Moreover, the routes are reset every Monday and Thursday weekly so there's always something new to conquer.

In terms of classes Intro to Bouldering is recommended for anybody entirely new to bouldering, and The Foundation classes teach footwork and balance, optimal positioning, pivoting and twisting, guided bouldering and circuit training.

For folks looking to level up, the Master classes are tailored to those climbing at BM 18 and above. The urban oasis also keeps things luxe with showers, luxurious bath towels and wifi.

Boulder Movement has outlets in Bugis, Downtown, Rochor, Tai Seng. For more details please visit their website.

Climb@T3

Changi Airport's first sport climbing facility, The Rock School has recently announced the opening of their new outlet.

Sporting guided, free-and-easy, coaching sessions as well as private bookings, the rock climbing gym sports an eight metres-high state-of-the-art Entre-Prises Climbing high wall, and a 12 metre-long boulder wall.

Fun for the whole family, even tiny tots between the ages of two to six years old can join in the fun. Various packages and membership options are available starting at just S$10 for a session.

Climb@T3 is located at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Airport Blvd., B3-01/02 65, 819663, p. +65 8923 3831.

Open Monday to Fridays 2.30pm to 9.30pm, Saturday and Sundays 12pm to 9.30pm. For more details please visit their website.

Ground Up Climbing Gym

Offering a professional rock climbing experience, Ground Up Climbing gym has something for all ages.

Besides private coaching & route-setting services, the spot keeps things interesting with Outdoor Lead Climbing, especially for folks with Sports Climbing Level Two (SNCS) Certification who can challenge themselves.

Look forward to constant courses and classes to progress your fitness journey and scale you to greater heights.

Children enjoy specialised After School Programs and step-by-step taster sessions. Rates start from S$15 for off-peak entry pass for adults and from S$10 for children.

Ground Up Climbing Gym is located at 60 Tessensohn, CSC @ Tessensohn (Level 2), Singapore 217664, p. +65 6292 7701.

Open Mondays 5pm to 11pm, Tuesday Thursdays 12pm to 11pm, Fridays 12pm to 10.30pm, Saturday and Sundays 10am to 9pm.

Fit · Bloc

A crowd-favourite, Fit · Bloc is equipped with all the necessary things for a good sweat session.

This includes three bouldering sections and one high wall fit for any fitness and climbing needs.

Besides climbing, you can also warm up on the treadmills and spin machines, or cool down with a dip in the swimming pool.

For a post work-out treat, head down to the sauna to relax those taut muscles after an intense workout session. Prices start from S$28.

Fit · Bloc has locations in Science Park and Depot Road. For more details please visit their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.