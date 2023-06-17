Best wellness retreats around Asia: Yoga journeys, Ayurvedic programmes and holistic healing

The Asian continent isn't just home to some of the world's best cuisine. It also hosts an impressive number of wellness retreats, from island sanctuaries in Southeast Asia to private paradises further up.

The choices are seemingly endless, so we've compiled what we think are the best wellness retreats around Asia — think rejuvenating and healing treatments, spa offerings and stunning scenery.

Need some valuable 'me' time? Then you know what to do next.

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, Bhutan

Bhutan's first and only five-star spa-inclusive resort, Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, lets you discover the perfect harmony of mind, body, and spirit.

PHOTO: Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary

Indulge in the sanctuary's spa amenities, including saunas, jacuzzis, and an indoor heated pool. Or experience traditional Bhutanese treatments like massages, herbal therapies, yoga, meditation, hot stone baths, and the rejuvenating ritual of forest bathing.

With two trained practitioners on-site, along with over 100 Bhutanese herbs, the sanctuary specialises in authentic healing methods such as herbal compression, moxibustion, and Ku Nye massages.

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary is located at Neyphu Valley, Shaba Paro BT, Bhutan. Prices start from $750++ per night.

Chiva Som, Hua Hin

Escape to Chiva-Som, the tranquil "Haven of Life" on Thailand's Gulf coast, with this exquisite retreat that embraces the art of living fully and mindfully.

PHOTO: Chiva Som

The resort guides guests through their personal path to wellness with tailored retreat packages, such as Cell Vitality, Cranial Relief, Sustainable Slimming, Emotional Wellbeing, Tension Release, The Art of Detox, Optimal Performance Coaching, and Natural Renewal.

Work with Chiva-Som's team of doctors, nurses, naturopaths, and therapists to attend to your emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being in a holistic way.

Chiva Som is located at 73/4 Petchkasem Road, Tambon Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan. Packages start from $4,300++ for three nights.

The Farm at San Benito, Philippines

Experience transformation amidst the lush beauty of this holistic sanctuary.

PHOTO: The Farm at San Benito

The Farm at San Benito is an eco-wellness luxury resort that anchors its programs on five pillars of wellness — Diagnose, Cleanse, Nourish, Repair and Sustain.

With an in-house team of doctors specialising in Naturopathic and Holistic Medicine, supported by licensed health professionals, the resort offers holistic health programs, including detox, weight loss, beauty and longevity.

In between programs, indulge in its lavish amenities and spacious villas, savour organic vegan and raw meals, and partake in fitness and cooking classes.

The Farm at San Benito is located at 119 Barangay Tipakan, Lipa City, Batangas. Prices start from $270++ per night.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam

Nestled in Ninh Van Bay's stunning rock formations, this Six Senses resort offers an awe-inspiring experience with uninterrupted ocean views.

PHOTO: Six Sense Ninh Van Bay

Discover local therapies and pamper yourself with traditional Vietnamese treatments at the spa, accompanied by the relaxing sounds of flowing streams.

Considering your well-being as a priority, the holistic stay offers comprehensive health screenings, alongside wellness programs tailored to rejuvenate and heal. Using smart technology to understand your progress, the resort customises treatments with a focus on Detox, Sleep, Fitness, or Yoga.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is located at Ninh Vân, Ninh Hòa, Khánh Hòa, Vietnam. Prices start from $1,350++ per night.

Amanemu Resort, Ise-Shima

The Aman Group owns some of the best properties around the globe, including 20 locations in Asia.

PHOTO: Amanemu Resort

But foreseeing the lack of luxury wellness retreats in Japan, the group's Amanemu Resort stands out for its ryokan-inspired premises, designed around a 2,000 square metres Japanese spa and two massive onsen bathing pavilions.

Plus, it's located along the Unesco-certified trails of Ise Shima National Park, overlooking the calm waters of Ago Bay.

Aside from the resort's spa treatments and other therapy facilities, you can witness a prayer and dance session at Ise Grand Shrine, fish for sashimi with an expert angler, or take a boat ride out from the rugged coastlines to the islets of Shima Peninsula.

Amanemu Resort is located at 2165 Hazako Hamajima-cho, Shima-shi, Mie 517-0403 Japan. Prices start from $1,700++ per night.

Navutu Dreams, Siem Reap

Navutu Dreams's signature retreat is a four-day group programme for those wanting to de-stress and balance their mind and body.

PHOTO: Navutu Dreams

Think daily yoga classes, relaxing spa treatments, and organic meals to nourish your body. The retreat is completed with a monk blessing to cleanse your soul, and well, reflect on everything you've experienced in the transformational four days.

Elsewhere in the resort, take time to slow down by one of their three swimming pools before settling into one of 28 rooms and suites decorated with tribal art and unique textiles. It's a luxurious amount of space and privacy that you never knew you needed.

Navutu Dreams is located at Navutu Rd, 17251 Siem Reap, Cambodia. Packages start from US$699 (S$940) for the four-day programme.

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

As its name suggests, Ananda is carefully nestled into the foothills of the Himalayan mountain range just beyond Rishikesh.

PHOTO: Ananda

With a nurturing team of expert Ayurvedic doctors, therapists, nutritionists, yogis, and spa cuisine chefs on board, you'll be hard-pressed finding a more holistic (or luxurious) retreat on this side of the Himalayas.

A typical day covers things like nature treks to the Kunjapuri Temple or graceful Sai forests, morning stretches, traditional Hatha yoga, masterclasses, spa treatments, meditation and Pranayama sessions, and even culinary classes on how to cook gourmet Ayurvedic cuisine.

Ananda is located at The Palace Estate, Narendra Nagar Tehri, Uttarakhand 249175, India. Packages start from US$740++ per pax.

Como Shambhala Estate, Bali

Escape to Como Shambhala Estate, a serene jungle sanctuary near Ubud, Bali.

PHOTO: Como Shambhala Estate

This enchanting retreat offers integrated wellness programs tailored to your unique needs, from stress management to rejuvenation. Resident experts consult with you to curate a personalised programme which includes your eating plans, therapies, and curated wellness activities.

Immerse in the healing power of nature in the rice field walks, or reset your body with mindful yoga and Pilates movement. Nourish with wholesome Como Shambhala Cuisine and indulge in soothing spa therapies and Ayurvedic treatments.

Como Shambhala Estate is located at Banjar Bengawan, Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan, Gianyar 80571, Bali, Indonesia. Prices start from $875++ per night.

ALSO READ: Melia Phuket Mai Khao: Relax, refresh and renew at this beachfront wellness-oriented resort

This article was first published in City Nomads.