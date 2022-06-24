7 sexy skirts to show off your legs

Show off your long and slender legs in these modern skirts featuring asymmetric bias cut, modern textures and the most flattering silhouettes.
Asymmetric striped merino wool-blend midi skirt, $1,143, Monse from Net-A-Porter
This asymmetric skirt is knitted from ultra soft merino wool-blend with monochrome stripes and has a split at the front.
The slit ends just mid-thigh, giving it a slightly sensuous vibe.
Panelled leather mini skirt, $826, Manokhi at Farfetch
Hitting just above mid thigh, this calf leather mini skirt in vintage blue is the perfect item to show off your toned gams.
Wear it with a sheer white button-down blouse with red stilettos for a night out, or dress it down with a white singlet with your favourite platform sandals.
Emblem checked cut away linen-cotton skirt, US$568 (S$789), Maticevski from Moda Operandi
This linen-cotton skirt has a dramatic asymmetric hem that really highlights your legs.
Not for the faint-hearted.
Hannah draped ruched printed cotton mini skirt, $352, Rhode from Net-A-Porter
We love this cheery asymmetric mini with draped panel along the side.
The clusters of colourful flowers will definitely bring a smile to your face and add a sunny pop of colour to your ensemble.
Made from lightweight, ruched cotton, it's perfect with a white button-down shirt and gladiator sandals.
Tennis skirt, $29.95, H&M
Channel Cher Horowitz of Clueless with this preppy tennis skirt.
Style it with a cropped cardigan or a white tee and your trusty Chucks.
Feather trim mini skirt, $1,033, 16Arlington at Farfetch
You'd be hard pressed to find a skirt more chic than this feather trim mini skirt from 16Arlington.
Pair it with a black metallic top and striking red pumps for a glamorous night out.
Mini skirt with pockets, $59.90, Zara
This mini skirt in a vibrant lime green is perfect for hanging out with your best girlfriends over champagne brunch.
Style it with a simple white tank or go bold with a canary yellow off-shoulder top.
ALSO READ: 7 matching outfits to twin with your better half
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.