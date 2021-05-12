7 Singapore-based labels with stylish, affordable bags under $200

We love our designer bags, but chic arm candy doesn’t always have to cost you an arm and a leg. These brands that are based in Singapore boast unique bag designs that sit under the $200 price tag.

1. Photo Phactory

PHOTO: Photo Phactory

Photo Phactory draws on various aspects of Singapore’s rich heritage to create vibrant prints for its clutch bag collection – from Peranakan tiles and shophouse windows to batik prints.

There’s even a Hello Kitty-themed lineup that sees the iconic cartoon character against the backdrop of shophouses and Peranakan tile prints. Apart from bags, the label also stocks home decor, clothes and accessories.

Prices for its clutch bags start from $85.

Buy it here.

2. Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Every Singaporean will know Charles & Keith — the homegrown footwear and accessories brand which started in 1996 as a shoe store in Amara Hotel Singapore has since turned into an international chain, gained global recognition and become a part of the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) conglomerate.

Nevertheless, its range of stylish bags and shoes with a contemporary and fashion-forward aesthetic has remained affordable, with bags priced under $100.

Visit its website to shop.

3. B'Lou Official

Raffia bags might have you thinking of beachy or boho styles, but B’lou Official’s handmade bags give its versions a quirky, fancy update with bright colours, acrylic accents, and even ostrich feathers.

More structured pieces make for standout bags to tote to the office, or a cute addition to a breezy weekend outfit.

Each bag is handmade, and prices range from about $60 to $111.

Visit its Instagram page or Carousell page to shop.

4. Studio Mu Yu

PHOTO: Studio Mu / Yu

Discarded wood is put to good use at Studio Mu / Yu, which embraces slow fashion – think handmade, small-batch accessories and bags.

Helming the brand is entrepreneur and head designer Lyn Ng, who married her love for woodworking and fashion to create the label. One of our favourites? The Oval bag, which uses strips of wood to give the bucket bag a new spin.

Not only are these handmade beauties one-of-a-kind, but you can also snag one for below $200.

Visit its website to shop

5. Lee & Tee Singapore

PHOTO: Lee & Tee Singapore

For structured work bags or sturdy weekend bags, get Lee & Tee Singapore on your radar.

There’s something for you and your man too; browse through its collection of totes, shoulder bags, crossbodies, laptop bags, backpacks and unisex messenger bags, which are all designed and produced using quality faux leather through an in-house team in Vietnam.

Visit its website to shop.

6. Sabrina Goh

PHOTO: Sabrina Goh

Singapore designer Sabrina Goh might be best known for her selection of clothing items, but she’s also got a bag collection under her eponymous label that we’ve got our eye on – especially this series crafted with pine wood and PU leather that exudes a casual but sophisticated vibe.

Visit its website to shop.

7. The Sophia Label

Got a penchant for unpretentious, fuss-free styles? The Sophia Label was started in 2015 by entrepreneur and mum-of-two Sophia Tan. She offers minimalist drawstring bucket bags, tote bags, and crossbody bags that are crafted with vegan leather.

Visit its website to shop.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.