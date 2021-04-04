Singapore’s best artisanal leather brands for wallets, card holders, bags, and more

It’s easy to find mass-produced leather goods everywhere, but when it’s for yourself or someone special , sometimes you want a brand that’s dedicated to crafting only the finest leather products you can find. Even better still if they’re local.

Here are eight artisanal-quality leather brands in Singapore that fly the home-country flag, offering staples such as handbags, briefcases, wallets, and passport holders .

1. Faire

PHOTO: Faire

Faire Leather is co-owned by Tocco Toscano, a leather goods label with over 30 years in the industry, so yes, they know what they’re doing. Founded by two men with a fine taste for life, Faire produces stylish bags with a clean and polished look.

Tired of carrying unpractical briefcases, they set out to create a bag that keeps everything organised and easy to access, from your laptop and tablet to smaller items like keys and cables. Since then, they’ve expanded their range to include wallets, card holders, and travel pouches.

Shop Faire online.

2. Obbi Good Label

PHOTO: Obbi Good Label

Obbi Good Label is one of Singapore’s pioneer leather goods company — after all, it’s even in their initials. With international sales offices in Europe and a raging online presence, the brand has even made its name known in craft and artisan magazines world wide.

Each OGL product is delicately handcrafted by an individual leather artisan in a process that spans from design to cutting and sewing to burnishing. From custom-made wallets to fine leather folders that last a lifetime, their products become a legacy that’s passed from one generation to the next.

Shop Obbi Good Label online at the Rugged Gentlemen Shoppe .

3. J. Artisans

PHOTO: J. Artisans

J. Artisans offers premium handcrafted leather products created by Jeremiah S, who hand-sews them from meticulously-cut leather pieces. As such, each piece us unique with no two with exact identical sewing and pattern.

The ready-to-order products from his website comprise only card holders and wallets in some five colours, but do approach him for personalised presents, corporate gifts, leather workshops, and the like.

Shop J. Artisans online and at 12 Lim Tua Tow Rd, Singapore 547735, by appointment only.

4. Bynd Artisan

PHOTO: Bynd Artisan

With ateliers in ION Orchard, Holland Village, Raffles City, and more, Bynd Artisan has pretty much become a staple for people who want to buy personalised leather items for their loved ones.

Their leather-bound paper notebooks have been around since the brand’s beginning, but they’ve since added on leather accessories like card and passport holders, with monogram to boot.

Bynd Artisan only uses fine leather from Europe that’s produced with eco-friendly methods, so you can use your product without guilt.

Shop Bynd Artisan online and at various locations around Singapore, including Holland Village, Takashismaya, ION Orchard, and Raffles City.

5. LAVNG

PHOTO: LAVNG

LAVNG’s journey into premium leather products began with a Kickstarter campaign in 2018, and they’ve since grown into a successful green leather shop with products that are luxuriously soft and environmentally-friendly.

Their main line of leather bags have all sort of innovative solutions like organised sleeves for laptop, SIM card storage, credit card pockets, RFID protection, and keystrings, and are designed for a minimalist and timeless look that’s as relevant today as it was decades ago.

6. Tresse

PHOTO: Tresse

Best known for their signature braided leather wallets in bright colours, Tresse draws from decades of experience in the leather trade.

Their smooth polished surfaces and woven textures are part of the charm, achieved by using durable goatskin leather for the outer and supple smooth hairsheep leather inside — it’s an uncommon combination of leathers that work in harmony with each other.

Shop Treese online and at select stockists .

7. Luxemono

PHOTO: Luxemono

As you might have guessed from the name, Luxemono is all about stamping your leather products with a wide range of monogram options at affordable price points.

Founded in 2016, prices are still kept affordable from $39 for a luggage tag to just over a hundred for a sturdy Saffiano leather camera bag.

The brand now offers up to 18 colours, and even has the option to add shadows for a 3D effect. Did we mention you can choose emoticons like smileys and dollar signs too?

Shop Luxemono online and at Oxley Tower Lobby 2, 138 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068906, +65 9729 6606.

8. Rever

PHOTO: Rever

Always wanted a fancy leather iPhone case with your initials on it? Now you can with Rever and their team of in-house craftsmen.

Think leather goods like phone covers, bags, and wallets crafted using full grain leathers from renowned French and Italian tanneries, with the option to have your initial, names or meaningful messages embossed in pretty gold lettering.

Till today, their essentials are completely designed and produced in small, capsule batches.

Shop Rever online.

This article was first published in City Nomads.