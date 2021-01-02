7 Singapore homes inspired by countries around the world

Does living in a Parisian-chic space or Zen-inspired home sound like your idea of heaven? You’ll want to check out the interiors of these Singapore homes, which have been designed to resemble the likes of French apartments, Japanese ryokans, and Mediterranean resorts.

A HDB flat with French aesthetics

PHOTO: Vee Chin/Home & Decor

French aesthetics inform the design of this five-room apartment in Choa Chu Kang, which was designed by TS Wong of design firm MOW Interior, who’s also the homeowner.

A palette of deep blue, white and marble finishes run the gamut of the common living areas, with the panelling – also known as French moulding – being a feature in itself. It adds a classic yet modern appeal, with hints of gold and brass (like the kitchen handles) turning up the luxe factor.

A contemporary Parisian-style home

This three-bedroom condo from the 1980s was given a makeover and transformed into a contemporary Parisian-style apartment with a carefully-curated collection of French and European-themed furniture.

European elements such as wainscoting and white ceiling moulding run throughout the living room, while pieces such as the coffee table and media console from French labels Maison Jansen and Ligne Roset accentuate the French theme in the living room.

Light green walls, a common interior feature in France, also make their presence felt here.

A Zen-inspired three-bedroom condo apartment

Japanese culture, and especially the history of the Samurai era, had this homeowner opting for a ryokan-style aesthetic when they moved into their 1,249 sq ft three-bedroom condominium apartment.

Highlights include a tatami room with shoji screen doors, as well as a circular window that’s commonly seen in temples and tea houses in Kyoto.

Mediterranean vibes in this four-room flat

The home of art director Fazlie, his wife Corinne, who is a teacher, and their 11-year-old daughter Maya, this four-room HDB flat has been given a Mediterranean flair with a mid-century modern spin.

“My wife and I conceptualised the look of the house based on our individual tastes and combined inspiration from our travels to the UK and Italy.

This is reflected in the heavy use of wooden tones and the tiles around the house for instance,” shares Fazlie, who co-designed the 95 sq m four-room HDB apartment in Canberra with interior designer Teck Hou of The Local Inn.terior.

A Scandi-chic BTO flat

Nordic countries may be thousands of miles away, but you can recreate the feeling of chic Scandi living with the right design elements and colour scheme.

Interior designer Vanessa Ong and her husband Nigen Chan took lots of design inspiration from the Scandinavian region when it came to their 990 sq ft four-room HDB BTO home – clean lines, functional design, a minimalist look, wood finishes and pops of muted tones.

A modern Australian country home

Inspired by their love for modern country homes in Australia, the owners of this 1,292 sq ft condominium requested just that when they sought the services of interior designer Kalyn of Home Journal for their new space.

Elements like herringbone wood for the flooring, wooden ceiling beams, and patterned tiles lend to the aesthetic of the interiors, which was also designed with the couple’s children as a priority.

There’s even a fireplace-style feature wall that houses a bookshelf to create a conducive space for reading.

Balinese elements in this resort-style bungalow

Step into this Good Class Bungalow situated within the Caldecott Hill estate and you’ll be instantly transported to a breezy Bali resort.

The family members of the home, three generations of the Ong family, favoured a space that felt livable and had a relaxed atmosphere.