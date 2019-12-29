7 stylish ideas for displaying and storing your handbags

We'd like to say one can never have too many handbags but when it comes to where to keep them, it can be a little tricky since they're also bulky (and some can be fragile).

Here are nifty storage ideas to consider, whether you're into showcasing your bags or want to keep them neatly stowed away.

Interior designer Desmond Leong turned his wife's extensive handbag collection into part of the home decor.

"I chose those with tapestry and vibrant prints (that match his European and Oriental-themed 3-bedroom apartment)", he shared.

Bay windows surrounded almost the entire perimeter of this Mandalay Road apartment and made up the L-shaped facade of this master bedroom, which resulted in the lack of usable wall space.

The space along the bay windows has been put to clever use, such as into a display case here.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Banish clutter with woven baskets. They aren't just good for newspapers, cushions and stashing other memorabilia - wicker baskets are great for keeping your bags tidy on open shelves, and add a stylised look to your home, too.

It's helpful to group them according to size or style or frequency, so your shelf doesn't just look cohesive, it'll save you time when pulling out your arm candy for the day, too.

In-built dividers keep things organised while letting you view your bag collection at a glance. Go for adjustable dividers rather than fixed ones to accommodate varying bag designs and sizes.

No precious floor or closet space to spare? Have your bags hung up instead.

This slatted bed base was upcycled and transformed into a nifty bag and accessory display.

Acrylic cases offer sturdier protection for precious designer bags than dust bags, and you'll get to have your purses on display, too.

There's also no need to go through the hassle of opening individual dust bags when you're scrambling to get out of the house.

A column by the bedroom window of this modern-meets-classic Bukit Timah condo was turned into a display shelving unit for the homeowner's handbags.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.