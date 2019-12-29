7 stylish ideas for displaying and storing your handbags

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Michelle Lee
Home & Decor

We'd like to say one can never have too many handbags but when it comes to where to keep them, it can be a little tricky since they're also bulky (and some can be fragile).

Here are nifty storage ideas to consider, whether you're into showcasing your bags or want to keep them neatly stowed away.

Interior designer Desmond Leong turned his wife's extensive handbag collection into part of the home decor.

"I chose those with tapestry and vibrant prints (that match his European and Oriental-themed 3-bedroom apartment)", he shared.

Bay windows surrounded almost the entire perimeter of this Mandalay Road apartment and made up the L-shaped facade of this master bedroom, which resulted in the lack of usable wall space.

The space along the bay windows has been put to clever use, such as into a display case here.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Banish clutter with woven baskets. They aren't just good for newspapers, cushions and stashing other memorabilia - wicker baskets are great for keeping your bags tidy on open shelves, and add a stylised look to your home, too.

It's helpful to group them according to size or style or frequency, so your shelf doesn't just look cohesive, it'll save you time when pulling out your arm candy for the day, too.

In-built dividers keep things organised while letting you view your bag collection at a glance. Go for adjustable dividers rather than fixed ones to accommodate varying bag designs and sizes.

No precious floor or closet space to spare? Have your bags hung up instead.

This slatted bed base was upcycled and transformed into a nifty bag and accessory display.

Acrylic cases offer sturdier protection for precious designer bags than dust bags, and you'll get to have your purses on display, too.

There's also no need to go through the hassle of opening individual dust bags when you're scrambling to get out of the house.

A column by the bedroom window of this modern-meets-classic Bukit Timah condo was turned into a display shelving unit for the homeowner's handbags.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

More about
Lifestyle Interior Design bags

TRENDING

72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES