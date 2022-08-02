7 things to avoid during the Hungry Ghost Festival

Many ancient cultures speak of a time when the dead return to visit the living. Mexico has the Day of the Dead, the United States has Halloween, and Starbucks has all-week pumpkin-spiced lattes. For us here in Singapore, when the Hungry Ghost Festival (from July 19 to Aug 26 in 2022) is upon us, there are plenty of taboo things to avoid doing.

Remember, all it takes is one mention in a Russell Lee book to tank your property value!

1. No wearing of red clothes

In Chinese culture, red is the colour most attractive to ghosts. In fact, it's believed that if you bury a murdered or wronged person in red clothes, they will return for revenge.

If you wear red, any ghostly relatives visiting you may decide you're the go-to person to get in touch with. Best to err on the side of caution and avoid wearing red garments during the Hungry Ghost Festival!

2. Avoid swimming pools

Some ghosts are mischievous. They're bored with what lies beneath and will try to harass you while you're in the water. This can range from tickling you, to making you see visions underwater, to giving you cramps and drowning you.

Some of these jerks still don't have a life after all this time.

3. Don't smash insects in your home

This is from the belief that your ancestors may reincarnate as different animals, and come back to visit you. The itsy-bitsy spider you squish might be your returned grand-aunt, and the mosquito you slap aside may be your returned great-great-grandfather.

For the period of the Hungry Ghost Festival at least, let's call a truce between humans and insects.

4. Avoid major renovations

PHOTO: Pexels

This is probably related to some form of nostalgia or respect for the past. A long time ago, families would reside in the same home for generations. Nonetheless, the tradition continues: renovating during the month of the Hungry Ghost Festival is considered bad luck.

The noise of drilling and hammering attracts the spirits, and you know what they say about the nail that sticks out.

Also, changing the layout of the house confuses the spirits of those who used to stay there. This might anger them and may bring a dark aura to the house. Ghosts are pretty much like tenants after the first year, in that respect.

If you can't avoid renovating your place during this period of time, though, it's a good practice to offer incense each morning before your contractors start work.

Be sure to also have your contractors cease work and leave your home before the sun sets each day. The spirits will be mighty pleased if the workers can adhere to HDB's permitted timings for noisy renovations (9am to 5pm on weekdays).

5. Don't leave your doorway devoid of a peach wood sword

You can purchase a seven-northern-star peach wood sword from any shop selling feng shui artefacts (Tip: there's a proliferation of these shops around the Rochor area).

The sword is believed to provide protection against evil spirits; there are even convenient carry-on versions you can keep in your bag and bring with you wherever you go.

Nothing quite beats protection on-the-go, yes?

PHOTO: Shopee

For all you sceptics out there, don't underestimate the efficacy of a peach wood sword in other worldly matters*. For example, my neighbour used to blast Korn at 11pm at night, and caused me distress.

One night, I knocked on his door and had a talk about it, with my 36 inch peach wood sword in tow. Now, my home is peaceful every night.

*If you didn't see that pun coming, don't worry about seeing any ghosts. Worry about seeing your English teacher.

6. Don't look under the altar under prayers

That's where the hungry ghosts are having their meal. They're quite irritable when eating, because you would be too if you've been in hell all year, and your annual feast is a bunch of stale buns. Be a little more lavish with those offerings, eh?

But seriously, this saying started as a way of cautioning young ones against playing near the altar. It's disrespectful, and curious children hanging around lighted candles often spell a recipe for disaster.

7. Don't hang your laundry out to dry at night

Firstly, it takes forever because there's no heat.

Secondly, while we're still on the topic of the hungry ghost festival, the ghosts may see such items as offerings, and then "try on" the clothes. They'll then be brought into your house, and you know how hard it is to get evil spirits out of a Versace or Hugo Boss.

This article was first published in 99.co.