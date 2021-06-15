7 things your baby's ears say about their personality

Your baby’s ears can reveal a whole lot about his personality. From his health to success, his intelligence to emotions, it is said that there is a lot that they can divulge if studied carefully.

In fact, it is one of the lesser-known baby personality predictors that most new parents often don’t pay much attention to, but should.

Which is why we have compiled this list for you to understand how to identify your baby’s personality just by looking at his ears.

Baby personality predictor: Here’s what your baby’s ears say

PHOTO: Pexels

Narrow ears

Babies with narrow ears may grow up to become intellectually mature individuals. They will take time and think twice before speaking. They won’t indulge in mindless gossip and would be seen making more meaningful conversations. You may find that they will not trust others easily either. But, they themselves are highly trustworthy.

Attached lobes

If your baby’s ear lobe looks like it is attached to his head from below, then he will have a big heart. People with attached earlobes are said to be very attentive, understanding and generous. But they are introverted and more reserved personalities who work on intuitive knowledge.

Pointed ears

PHOTO: Pexels

If your baby has pointed ears, you will find that they are highly perceptive and attentive. You can also call them perfectionists. People with pointed ears mostly have sharp facial features, which makes them look quite attractive.

Square ears

This is quite an uncommon shape, but there’s nothing to worry about. If your baby has a square ear, then there is a high probability that they will grow up to be creative and intelligent.

They will easily be able to solve any complex problem and people will adore them for their great leadership. They are known for their generosity and like to lead simple life.

Round lobes

If your baby has a rounded earlobe, you are very fortunate as they will turn out to be extremely loyal. But, remember, they will also expect the same amount of loyalty from others.

They may take any form of betrayal to heart and will not forgive easily. People with round love are actually over-emotional and tend to fear loneliness. You will find that may enjoy being in the crowd and hesitate in going out alone.

Broad ears

If your baby has broad ears, they can be very open and laid back. They may also get to taste success and longevity in their work. If your baby has broad ears, you may find that he or she can easily get along with people. Others will simply love their company because of their jovial nature.

But, remember, people with broad lobes can also be materialistic.

Outward ear

If your baby has his or her ears sticking out, they can grow up to be super friendly and unique. You can never get bored around them. But they can be complex because of the myriad views and opinions which they may adopt.

Some kids may suffer from low self-esteem and may be conscious of how they look because of their protruding ears. But here’s a piece of good news!

Why you should let your child grow into his ears

A new study shows that although people’s eyes are naturally drawn to a child’s ears if they stick out, the trait does not carry a social stigma.

Dr Ralph Litschel, the lead author of the study said, “The findings show that “protruding ears catch the eye, but not necessarily the imagination in a negative way.”

Ears are normally seen at the level of the eyebrows. But you may notice that in some kids they may extend upwards. Usually, such children are hot-tempered and may harbour feelings of revenge.

So, which type of ear does your baby have?

This article was first published in theAsianparent.