You are really lucky if you have moles on these 8 body parts

Moles are more than just small black or brown lesions on your skin. They are also identification marks and are said to indicate a person’s luck in life.

Believe it or not, these marks or lucky moles on the face or body have a deeper meaning. And their placement can reveal a lot about your future.

As per Hindu beliefs, how a mole is placed on your body can say a lot about your financial status and your personality.

What do lucky moles on face or on the body signify?

1. Forehead

According to certain Hindu beliefs, a mole on the right side of the forehead indicates that you will make a lot of money and travel a lot, while one placed on your left indicates that you may be stingy with your money.

2. Eyebrows

If you have a mole between your eyebrows, this could mean immense wealth and good health in the future. A mole on the end of your eyebrow also suggests happiness and great interpersonal skills. Win-win!

3. Eyelids

Having a mole on either one of your eyelids indicates a rich and famous lifestyle. A mole on the upper eyelid is also to bring the advantage for new opportunities. While one on your lower lid may indicate that you are an over-spender.

4. Chest

Moles on the chest are extremely common and indicate good luck. They signify ambition and you can expect great things to happen in your life. If you plan ahead, you will surely win the race.

ALSO READ: When to worry about moles on your child: Different types and skin cancer risks

5. Ears

If you’re born with a mole on your inner or outer part of the ear, you are sure to develop a taste for luxury in life. It may also indicate that you love spending on others and making those around you happy. However, this generosity is only possible if you are a good financial planner.

6. Lips

If you have a mole around your upper lip it can bring luck to your bank balance. Not only that, it is also indicates promising success and good fortune. If you have a mole on your lower lip, it indicates that you love to gamble — no matter if love or money!

7. Shoulder

It’s a good sign if you’ve got a mole on your right shoulder since it indicates that you know how to manage your finances. This personality trait is sure to lead to success in life.

8. Right palm

If you’re one of those who has a mole on their right palm, you are sure to bring wealth and success to yourself and those closest to you. This placement also indicative of your calm demeanour and foresight.

Whether you have lucky moles on your face or anywhere else on your body, it’s not so much their size, shape, or colour that matters, but their placement when it comes to luck.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.