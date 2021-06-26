7 tinted sunscreens that protect and enhance your complexion

Do you apply sunscreen at home? No? You’re not alone. Just ask around, few of us actually use sunscreen at home. It all adds up, right? Why bother using a sunblock if you’re safely tucked in the four walls of your home, away from the direct, scorching sunlight?

Well, unfortunately for most of us who think this way, there’s the villain called UVA. The sun gives off two types of ultraviolet rays the affect us – UVA and UVB rays.

The outdoors kind of scorching rays that gives us surface sunburns are the UVB rays. UVA, on the other hand, can pass through windows, light day curtains, and penetrate the skin to cause deep, lasting damage (in the form of irreversible ageing which you can only try to lessen with costly procedures afterwards).

So, whether you like it or not, do yourself a favour and just apply some sunscreen in the morning before you sit down at your desk and start the work day.

If you need some motivation, why not get yourself some tinted sunscreen to look pretty while you’re at it? Then, throw on a brush of eyebrow pencil and some just a dust of blush to add a rosy glow.

Anyway, if you have a face cleanser which states “removes makeup”, you will be able to remove light makeup (including these tinted sunscreens) with it at the end of the day.

Here, seven tinted sunscreens to protect you from UVA and UVB rays.

1. Lancome

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

First up, the most pricey item on our list – Lancome’s UV Expert Youth-Shield Complete SPF50 PA++++ ($75). This is actually a make up base which comes in two shades – fair (called BB1) and medium (BB2). What does it do? This sunscreen does three things: it protects you from UV rays, corrects your skin tone, and gives you a more even and uniform skin tone.

Here are the benefits:

Broad Spectrum: Protects you from UVA, UVB, and long UVA rays

SPF 50

Blocks urban pollution particles from sticking to your skin

Brightens skin

Evens out skin tone

2. Garnier

PHOTO: iHerb Singapore

Hey, a BB cream! Who remembers the BB cream? While the huge BB cream wave has passed for several years now, there are still a couple of BB creams on the market – and these little fellas are great multitasking products with skincare, sunscreen, brightening and colour correcting effects, and usually comes with a light tint for sheer coverage.

This Garnier SkinActive 5-in-1 Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream ($21.62) upholds the BB cream reputation with numerous benefits packed into a little tube:

Broad Spectrum: Offers UVA and UVB rays protection

SPF 15: Suitable for indoor use

Skincare Benefits: Anti-ageing, antioxidant, reduces wrinkles, hydrates, evens out your skin tone, firms the skin

Moisturising

Lightweight texture

Fast absorbing

Lightly fragranced

3. Andalou Naturals

PHOTO: PHOTO: iHerb Singapore

Here’s another BB cream with sunscreen, tinted coverage, and skincare benefits– Andalou Naturals’ BB Vitamin C Beauty Balm, SPF 30 with Sheer Tint ($27.26). It definitely sounds like a one-step multitasking product which you can quickly slap on in the morning before your kids wakes for the day (let the chaos begin).

Benefits in a glance:

Broad Spectrum: UVA and UVB rays protection

SPF 30

Skincare Benefits: Includes Vitamin C and fruit stem cell complex

Brightening finish

Sheer, natural tint

Vegan Formula: No ingredients derived from animals

Animal Cruelty Free: Formula not tested on animals

4. Neutrogena

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

We love this three-in-one Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($17.43) by Neutrogena which comes in three shades from our usual Asian fair to medium shades. This is truly a multitasking one-step skincare product for the lazy ones amongst us (and for lazy male partners) with benefits such as:

Broad Spectrum: UVA and UVB rays protection

SPF 30

Oil-Free Moisturiser: Offers hydration

Antioxidants: Includes vitamins A, C, and E

Lightweight and breathable texture

5. Bioderma

PHOTO: Lookfantastic

Then there’s the Bioderma Photoderm Anti-Melasma Tinted Sunscreen SPF50+($18.50) which we were very excited to find. Bioderma is a classic French skincare brand owned and developed by the French pharmaceutical company called NAOS.

It has its own research and development facility in France itself, where these products come to life.

Here are the benefits:

Broad Spectrum: Covers both UVA and UVB

Natural tint

Water resistant formula

Fragrance and Parabens-free

Lightweight texture

6. Ultrasun

PHOTO: Lookfantastic

This is one sunscreen that’s been on our radar for a while now, and one that’s definitely on our next to-buy list. Ultrasun is a a Switzerland scientific suncare brand that’s based in Zurich.

All their formulas reportedly protects you from UVA, UVB, infrared A, and blue light. While they offer an extensive body, face, and children product range, we’re interested in the Ultrasun SPF50+ Tinted Face Sun Cream ($47) in a medium honey shade that’s tinted and suitable for Asian skin.

If you’re on the fair end of the spectrum you will be able to find fairer tints or the normal options as well.

Other benefits include:

Antioxidant benefits

Contains natural enzyme called Ectoin to protect skin from deep damages from UVA rays

Fast absorbing

Can replace your day cream

7. Honest Beauty

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Finally, this Clean Corrective with Vitamin C Tinted Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($22.19) chemical sunscreen from Honest Beauty. We love the simple, fuss-free clear tube packaging and the four medium-tone to darker shades that are more Asian-friendly. Other benefits include:

Priming Effect: Fills any fine lines up to create a smoother skin

Physical Sunscreen: Contains 2.4 per cent Titanium Dioxide and 13 per cent Zinc Oxide

Broad Spectrum: Deflects UVA and UVB rays with SPF 30

Blue Light: Deflects blue light from your devices

Vegan: No animal-derived ingredients used in the formula

Animal-Cruelty Free: No animal testing

However, the sunscreen texture may be on the thicker side. Dispense a pea-sized amount to your palm, spread it all over your palms and finger like a thin layer of butter, then glide it all over your face.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.