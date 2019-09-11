7 tips for choosing dining chairs

Shopping for dining chairs and not sure what to look out for?

Here are some key considerations you need to have when selecting dining chairs, and how to find the right ones for your home.

TIP 1: CHAIR HEIGHT

Now you may be wondering how dining chairs differ from other types of chairs, such as arm chairs, benches or stools. Keep in mind that a dining chair needs to be of a certain height in order to complement the dining table.

As a guide, the height of a dining table is usually around 30 inches, while a dining chair's height is around 19 inches. This leaves about 11 inches of space between the chair and the table top.

A chair that's too high will cause you to slouch, while a chair that's too low will make it uncomfortable for you to dine on the table.

TIP 2: SIZE & SHAPE

PHOTO: Pixabay

In order to know the design of dining chairs suitable for your dining area, you need to think about the shape and size of your dining table.

Dining chairs without arms are ideal for smaller and round tables, while benches and chairs with arms go well with longer or rectangular tables.

TIP 3: MATCHING OR MIS-MATCHED?

PHOTO: Pixabay

Dining chairs are important in completing the entire look of your dining area, so you need to know what's the final look you are going for.

You can get a set of matching chairs in the same colours if you want a more formal and classic look, but for homeowners who are adventurous and bold, they can consider mixing and matching a variety of chairs around the table to create an eclectic and sophisticated feel.

TIP 4: HOW ABOUT A BENCH?

PHOTO: Pixabay

Now when budgeting for your dining chairs remember that you are not just buying one chair for the dining area, so you will need to multiply the cost by four or more.

If you have a tight budget, why not consider getting a long bench instead? Benches are a great space-saving alternative for narrow dining areas and homes with children!

TIP 5: PLAIN OR UPHOLSTERED?

How much time do you spend around your dining table?

If you, like my husband and I, love to chill out around the table and play board games when our friends are around, you might want to consider making the space more comfortable with dining chairs with cushions.

But if you prefer to spend more time around the sofa or in front of the TV, you can just go for un-upholstered chairs.

TIP 6: STACKABLE OPTIONS

If space is a constraint in your dining area, you will need to think about how to accommodate more people around the dining area when your guests arrive.

You can consider getting stackable chairs or extra stools that can be stacked and put away when they are not needed.

TIP 7: FEEL THE WEIGHT