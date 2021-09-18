7 top weekend brunch buffets to indulge with the family

If brunch is the only thing that gets you out of bed on a lazy Saturday or Sunday morning, then these all-you-can-eat breakfast-and-lunch hybrid affairs with a melange of seafood, grilled meats, pastries, breakfast classics, and even free-flow alcohol will start your weekend right.

Alley on 25 at Andaz Singapore's Lazy Breakfast

Tame your belly's growls with a lavish spread that includes one choice of mains, and unlimited servings of other breakfast items and desserts like seafood, cold cuts, choice of eggs, a bread basket, waffles, fruit tarts, and more.

For the choice of main, you'll get delish options like Grilled Chicken Panini, Slow-roasted Pulled Pork Bagel, Avocado Toast, and Eggs Benedict. Beverages like tea, coffee and juices are served free-flow, too.

From September to December, the Lazy Breakfast experience has also taken on a travel theme, starting with Bali for September. Nasi Goreng Bebek (+SGD 5), featuring flavourful Balinese spiced duck, as well as Soto Madura (+SGD 10), a robust broth with chunks of tender, slow-cooked Australian black Angus beef brisket.

The Lazy Breakfast Global Edition at Alley on 25 is available from 12pm to 2.30pm from September 2021. $50++ per person. Alley on 25 is at Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354. Visit its website for reservations or for more information.

Skai's Saturday Brunch

What makes a feast better? A magnificent view of the cityscape.

Perched on the 70th floor of Swissôtel The Stamford, it affords a stunning vista of Marina Bay, and has an equally remarkable feast to match. There's seafood on ice, a charcuterie board and cheese platter as well as cold and hot plates such as lobster risotto, spiced chicken, crab, steak and seared tuna. Don't forget to leave room for dessert, as well as cocktails (unlimited!) to accompany your meal.

Every Sat from 11.30am to 2.30pm. $178++ per adult with free-flow of Taittinger Brut Champagne, house wines, signature cocktails, beers and soft drinks. $69++ per child (six to 12 years old). Skai is at 2 Stamford Road, Singapore. Visit its website to make a reservation or for more information.

Kinki's Bottomless Brunch

If you have an undying love for Japanese fare, then swap out your usual brunch options for contemporary restaurant and bar Kinki's Bottomless Brunch. You'll leave with your tummies satisfied; dig into endless plates of salmon, bluefin tuna and swordfish belly sashimi, various types of sushi, and maki, including a lobster salad maki, and hot and cold plates.

You'll get a choice of one main, too, which doles out options like wagyu udon, wagyu foie gras donburi, kurobuta katsu, and ginzayaki kaisen (mixed seafood).

Every Sunday from 12pm, and last order is at 2.15pm. $68++ per person, additional $38++ for free-flow sake, beer, prosecco and shochu. Kinki is at #02-02 Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049323 . Visit its website to make a reservation or for more information.

Xperience at So/ Singapore's Mother of all Brunches

From its name, you can expect the brunch experience here to be an over-the-top affair.

And just so we're clear, this isn't exactly served buffet-style, but it might as well be. For one, there are the tiered towers overflowing with seafood, desserts, and other scrumptious treats like truffle and cheese toasties, charcuterie, Australian beef ribeye, and homemade waffles as well as churros and fondue - almost like having a personal buffet spread served right to your table.

But there are free-flow beverage packages (from $48) that you can opt for, which include prosecco, gin, and champagne packages. The seasonal menu changes every month, and it's recommended that you book at least one month in advance.

Every Saturday, 12pm to 2pm. Mother of All Brunch Towers are at $128 (serves 2 to 3) and $238 (serves 4 to 5) each. Xperience is at at So/ Singapore, 35 Robinson Road, 068876 Singapore. Visit its website for reservations or for more information.

Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore's Champagne Brunch

The brunch buffet here happens on both Saturday and Sunday, and is a riot of delish treats like seafood on ice, freshly shucked oysters, cold cuts, housemade fresh pasta and even plant-based options.

That's not all. Whether you're in the mood for local delights, Middle Eastern fare, Indian cuisine, Cantonese or Malay dishes, the restaurant's got them all. You'll want to leave room for its range of desserts, especially the Durian Pengat Verrine, which is a crowd favourite.

Every Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm. $65++ per adult (non-alcoholic) and $138++ (alcoholic), and $32.50++ per child on Saturdays. $98++ per adult (non-alcoholic) and $175++ (alcoholic), and $32.50++ per child on Sundays. Edge is at Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square Singapore 039595. Visit its website for reservations or for more information.

Mezza9 at Grand Hyatt Singapore's Weekend Brunch

If a good brunch means more grilled meats and seafood than open faced toasts for you, then head to Mezza9 for its Sunday brunch.

You can easily conjure up a full meal from the free-flow of appetisers, including ones cooked a la minute, which has tempting plates like Boston lobster, king prawns, sashimi, and salads. But you'll also get a choice of an a la carte main course - think grilled meats or Chinese steamed baskets of stir-fried noodles and even mud crab. Finish it all with a dessert of your choice.

Every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm. $98++ (non-alcoholic) and $158++ (alcoholic) for adults, and $58++ for children. Mezza9 is at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore's Vintage Champagne Brunch

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

You'll quite literally be feasting like royalty with endless servings of seafood on ice, cold cuts, an egg station with the usual gamut of eggs, cheese platters, salads, and canapes like foie gras parfait and king crab.

You'll also get to tuck into succulent meats and seafood from the grill (Cognac Infused Lobster Bisque or Pan Seared Onyx Beef Rib-eye anyone?) and tandoor, or savour Chinese delights with a twist.

You'll be spoilt for choice with the array of tempting desserts too, from chocolate tarts to waffles and crepes served a la minute.

Every Sunday from 12pm to 2.30pm. From $196++ per adult (with unlimited pours of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Millesime 2010, Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Rose NV and selected cocktails, mocktails, house pour red and white wines, draft beer and soft drinks, and $98++ per child (six to 12 years of age) or $49++ per child (3 to 5 years of age) with unlimited pours of soft drinks and fruit juice.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore, 039799 Singapore. Visit its website for reservations or for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.