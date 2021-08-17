Bottomless brunch in Singapore: $15++ free-flow mimosas at Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar for a cheap and cheerful weekend

Most bottomless brunches in Singapore will cost you a pretty penny, with the majority of the budget (naturally) going to the free flowing booze – more if say, it’s a fancy hotel pouring vintage champagne.

The brunch special at French bistro Ginett Singapore, where weekenders can indulge in two hours of all-you-can-drink Mimosas for $15++ between 11.30am to 4pm, might then seem too good to be true.

PHOTO: Ginett Singapore

There are a couple of caveats, of course. To be eligible for the deal, each diner has to order a main course – basically anything that’s not a salad, cheese, cold cuts, sides, or dessert.

Though service was great – our flutes were never empty – the pre-batched Mimosas are abit too crushable; they lack the effervescence of freshly made tipples.

There’s an easy hack to this, if you’re willing to spend a little more. Simply get another bottle of their house sparkling wine that they make the Mimosas with (it’s about $40) and top yourself up when you want more bubbles.

Lucky for us, then, that the main courses at Ginett are well executed and affordable to boot. In the mood for eggs? The Omelette ($12) hit the sweet spot for us with a firm exterior and a creamy core oozing gruyere cheese.

Filled substantially enough with Paris ham and mushrooms, it comes with a side salad and roast potatoes. For the vegetarians amongst us, the classic Shakshuka ($12) gets an Eastern twist here with the addition of tofu to usual suspects of chickpeas, tomatoes, and peppers.

The casserole might look small, but you’re likely to mop up the well-spiced sauce with the bread it’s served with.

From the rotisserie, we didn’t go wrong with the Free Range Organic Chicken ($14 for half, $24 whole). Aromatic from the herbs, the skin was crisp and crackly for most part. Tender and juicy meat (even the breast) make this one of the best we’ve had in recent times.

PHOTO: Ginett Singapore

Pasta lovers will enjoy Ginett’s house-made egg tagliatelle, though we reckon it’ll be better in the Carbonara ($18) than our Olio Scampi ($21) with tiger prawns and bacon.

With a wide selection of French AOC cheeses, ranging from the typical Brie de Meaux and Camembert to uncommon varieties like Tomme de Savoie, it was easy to skip the sweets for the dairy alongside nuts and dried fruit.

Priced from $18 for two types of cheese, diners can also opt for the One Metre Board ($58) after the mains to keep the party going.

Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar is located at Hotel G, 200 Middle Road, Singapore 188980. Weekend brunch is available 11.30am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

This article was first published in City Nomads.