7 unique ways to use SingapoRediscovers vouchers: From a murder mystery to a flight experience

Travel back in time to World War II and taste Singapore’s finest gin with tones of torch ginger and lemongrass. Become Sherlock Holmes for a day and solve murders in the streets of Chinatown.

Or escape it all in the cockpit of a Boeing 737, a modern passenger jet. These are just a few of Singapore’s hidden gems that are waiting to be discovered.

In an effort to support local tourism, the Singapore government has disbursed $100 SingapoRediscover Vouchers (SRV) to Singapore citizens, available for redemption until 30 June 2021. Below, we highlight our favourite unconventional ways to redeem your tourism vouchers, along with price point comparison across authorised booking merchants.

1. Chinatown Murders game tour

A game, a tour, and a theatre performance, all wrapped up in a whodunnit. Chinatown Murders is a new murder mystery experience where participants work together to find a serial killer by solving puzzles and interviewing a host of eccentric characters including Raj the moneylender, Ah Kee the shopowner, and Auntie Geok a Samsui woman.

This game is best played in teams of 2 – 5 persons as participants will determine the route to take as well as the choice of items to pick.

Chinatown Murders game tour booking and cost after SRV

2. Gin, tonic & the empire tour

This guided journey takes you back to the “empire” and sheds new light on what life was like during World War II. From gun emplacements and casemates to machine gun pillboxes, you might just be surprised by the role Labrador Park played during the war.

Unwind after the tour at Brass Lion Distillery, where you’ll learn about the gin distilling process and taste Singapore Dry Gin, comprising of 22 traditional Asian flavours such as tones of torch ginger and lemongrass. This insightful tour is brought to you by Xperience DMC.

Gin, tonic & the empire tour booking And cost after SRV

3. Pottery at Kampong Gelam

Kampong Gelam, an area once reigned by Malay Sultans, is now a neighbourhood with casual dining options and shophouses selling textiles. Explore this familiar ground through a new, artistic lens. If you’re looking for a creative hands-on activity, consider moulding clay and learn how to use a pottery wheel.

Pottery at Kampong Gelam booking and cost after SRV

4. Hainan cultural cooking class

An interactive walking tour combined with a cooking class to experience and taste of Hainan culture. Learn new culinary skills under the guidance of a chef as he shows you how to make delicious yi bua, a traditional Hainanese kuih, as well as other delights including Hainanese chicken rice, kueh yi bua, and Hainanese pork chop.

You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the aspirations and achievements of the Hainan community.

Hainan cultural cooking class booking and cost after SRV

5. Boeing 737 experience

If you’ve ever wondered what a day in the life of a pilot is like, here’s your chance to fly a modern passenger jet. Discover the Flight Simulator Experience, the first business "to open the cockpit to the world". You'll learn how to take off, keep the flight in cruise, and even land an aircraft during a snowfall.

Boeing 737 experience booking and cost after SRV

6. Virtual reality theme park

Become an archer by playing Robin Hood, cruise along the currents of a river that runs deep into the jungle, or defend yourself against a troupe of zombies. HeadRock Virtual Reality offers 11 exhilarating attractions and thematic adventures for thrill-seekers.

Virtual reality theme park booking and cost after SRV

7. Plan a daycation escape

As staycations are currently the only hassle-free option for a getaway, you may be interested in using your credit card to offset some of the costs. In this case, travel credit cards are your best bet to maximise the value of your SRV.

Not only do these credit cards often partner with hotels and travel portals to give you discounts on your bookings, but you’ll also be able to earn and redeem hotel points and other travel rewards.

How to get the best deal on your daycation with travel rewards

Calculate your reward redemption value before redeeming hotel points

Book your staycation through your credit card issuer’s partner travel portal to enjoy bigger discounts

Look out for exclusive dining deals offered by your credit card issuer and its partner hotels

To maximise your SRV, remember to opt for bundle deals on authorised booking channels, pay with the right credit card to enjoy additional discounts, redeem all 6 subsidised child/youth tickets that you're entitled to, and weigh your options carefully before you spend your vouchers.

