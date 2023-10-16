73-year-old Tai Thong Cake Shop shutters Chinatown outlet, promises 'exciting news in time'

Tai Thong Cake Shop, located in Chinatown, has been in operations for the past 73 years.

However, it looks like that long streak has come to an end.

On Oct 11, the local bakery announced on Facebook that it will be shutting its doors.

"We will be taking this opportunity to take an extended break to recharge," their statement read.

Tai Thong Cake Shop added that their current premises at 35 Mosque Street will cease operations until further notice.

In the comments section were a number of fans sounding despondent at the news of the closure.

"I love all your traditional pastries. I hope the legacy will continue," one user commented.

Another wished the people behind Tai Thong Cake Shop a "nice break" and thanked them for making the traditional cakes they are well-known for.

The heritage bakery specialises in Cantonese-style pastries such as the lotus seed paste bride's cake.

And Tai Thong Cake Shop does it the old-school way — handmade, no preservatives and in small batches.

Besides their Cantonese-style bakes, their mooncakes are also a big hit among locals during the annual Mid-Autumn Festival.

The possibility of a swift comeback is something fans can hang on to.

Based on the announcement, it may not be long before we see Tai Thong Cake Shop again.

"Look out for exciting news in time to come via our website and Facebook pages. We look forward to seeing you again soon with renewed vigour," they said.

